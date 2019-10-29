Carson Launches Dynamic Updates to Advisor and Client Technology

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson, one of the fastest-growing financial services firms in the country, today announced several updates to its technology stack—the Carson CX (Client Experience)—designed to help advisors serve their clients, articulate their value and grow their firms. Leveraging months of development and insights from dozens of Carson partner firms, the announcement was made on the opening day of Partner Summit 2019, Carson's bi-annual gathering of partner firms and more than 200 advisors from 36 states across the country.

Personalized Gameplan

A new Personalized Gameplan was launched, branded as "Life's Moments," illustrating the lifespan of an advisor-client relationship via an interactive timeline and showcasing key pivotal decisions where the advisor added value and guidance to the client's life. Everything that happens within these relationships do not necessarily show up on a performance report or account statement yet are often where advisors deliver the most value to their clients. "Life's Moments" includes the integration of Client Checklist Items (To-Do's) and simplifies the client review summary process.

Notes taken electronically in the Personalized Gameplan are automatically tracked and formatted for post-meeting client updates. Through this second iteration of the technology, notes are now grouped by Advisor and Client Checklist Items (To-Do's) and displayed in a single, digital view. Generic notes are logged in the CRM (Salesforce) as review summary items and intended to share in meeting follow-up memos. The complete redesign of the Personalized Gameplan is designed to match and enhance the Carson CX, with improved print formatting and functionality as well as integration into advisors' Document Storage systems.

Jessica Bost, Client Relationship Manager and Account Executive at Strategic Financial Management in Augusta, Georgia, attended Partner Summit to learn about the new offerings and said, "Not only will Personalized Gameplan make our practice and client review process more efficient and streamlined, but the technology gives advisors the peace of mind they need to be ready for any client review in a matter of minutes."

Carson CX Updates

Partner advisors will also see a variety of improvements to their clients' mobile experience with updates to the Carson CX, first launched in May 2019. The updated CX leverages new tools to simplify the account aggregation process. Enhancements have also been made to improve readability and accessibility, especially for visually or auditory impaired users.

Enhanced reporting on client actions within the CX include advisor email notifications for major cash events, profile updates or risk tolerance updates, as well as design enhancements that improve the user interface and streamline how a client interacts with their financial priorities and profile information.

"Advisors hear us talk about the importance of building a compelling experience, and this release is yet more tangible proof of what we're doing to bring more simplicity to our advisors lives, while helping them more effectively – and efficiently – serve the rising needs of their clients," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "It's an early glimpse into the 'single pane of glass' experience we're bringing to life to not only help our advisors technologically, but relationally. That is where we see the profession headed."

Carson now collectively manages $11.2 billion in assets under management among 120 partner offices around the country. In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, has been recognized for two consecutive years by InvestmentNews as a top-50 firm for Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, and was recently awarded a Best Places to Work in FinTech by American Banker.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

*Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors: Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

