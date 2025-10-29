Carta Healthcare Named to CB Insights 2025 Digital Health 50

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare, the leading provider of AI-powered clinical data abstraction solutions, has been named among CB Insights' Digital Health 50, an honor reserved for the world's highest-potential private companies in digital health.

CB Insights' annual Digital Health 50 highlights private companies with strong growth potential, focusing on early-stage players with strong market traction, high-quality investors, and growing teams.

Carta Healthcare was honored in the Clinical Workflow Automation category and was selected as a member of the Digital Health 50 for its unprecedented advancements in clinical data abstraction through its Hybrid Intelligence approach, which combines state-of-the-art artificial intelligence with deep clinical expertise.

For health systems, Carta Healthcare has reduced clinical data abstraction costs by 50 percent or more, decreased clinical data abstraction time by up to two-thirds and delivered the highest-quality data as measured by Inter-rater Reliability (IRR) metrics. Carta Healthcare leads the industry, achieving an average 98-99 percent IRR across all its clients.

"This recognition reflects the measurable impact our solutions are having across the industry," said Carta Healthcare CEO Brent Dover. "By combining cutting-edge AI with the expertise of our clinical professionals, we're helping health systems spend less time on manual tasks and more time delivering exceptional patient care, and improving outcomes."

Members of the CB Insights Digital Health 50 are chosen from an initial pool of more than 12,000 companies. Winners are selected based on CB Insights data, including deal activity, partnerships, leadership strength, hiring momentum, and investor quality.

Learn more about how Carta Healthcare is transforming clinical data management at carta.healthcare.

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe that high-quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional methods for abstracting data from clinical systems are often labor-intensive, time-consuming, and costly. As the leading provider of clinical data management solutions, Carta Healthcare leverages advanced artificial intelligence and a team of expert clinical professionals to deliver accurate, high-quality, and actionable clinical data that drives healthcare improvements. With its Hybrid Intelligence approach, Carta Healthcare significantly reduces costs and enhances operational efficiency for hospitals and health systems. Recognized for its innovation with accolades such as the Merit Award, Pinnacle Award, and BIG Innovation Awards, Carta Healthcare is transforming the future of healthcare data management. Discover more at carta.healthcare.

Media Contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for Carta Healthcare

[email protected]

SOURCE Carta Healthcare