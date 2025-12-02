Carta Healthcare Partners with Fivos to Elevate Data Quality and Advance Vascular Patient Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare , a leading provider of AI-powered clinical data abstraction solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Fivos , a leading provider of data solutions for medical research organizations and device manufacturers, as well as the clinical data registry provider for the Society for Vascular Surgery's Vascular Quality Initiative (SVS VQI®).

Fivos has selected Carta Healthcare as its partner for clinical data abstraction, leveraging Carta Healthcare's hybrid intelligence platform and team of expert clinical abstractors to enhance the speed, accuracy, and consistency of data submitted to national vascular registries.

The partnership combines Carta Healthcare's Lighthouse platform, which abstracts data from EHRs and other systems, with Fivos's PATHWAYS registry platform that powers the SVS VQI. Together, the organizations will help hospitals and health systems reduce the costly manual burden of clinical data abstraction, reduce the time for abstraction and submission while improving the completeness and accuracy of data submitted to national quality registries.

"Our mission is to help hospitals and health systems make data-driven tangible improvements in healthcare, by arming them with the highest quality data much faster and at a lower cost than they ever could before, with outdated manual abstraction processes," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "Partnering with Fivos enables us to deploy our hybrid intelligence approach to the vascular community, helping ensure that the data driving quality improvement is as precise and actionable as the care it supports."

"This collaboration integrates Carta Healthcare's AI abstraction technology with our Fivos Open PATHWAYS registry platform," said Eric Nilsson, CEO of Fivos. "We are committed to offering hospitals maximum flexibility for capturing registry data, and this partnership is key to that mission."

Fivos provides the data infrastructure behind the SVS VQI, which collects clinical information on vascular procedures across more than 900 centers in North America. Through its PATHWAYS platform, Fivos supports data capture, management, and analytics for 14 specialty registries encompassing over 950,000 procedures. The company partners with professional societies, health systems, and device manufacturers to improve data transparency, optimize workflows, and advance quality improvement across vascular and cardiovascular care domains.

"High-quality data is fundamental to improving patient outcomes," said Jim Wadzinski, Executive Director of the Society for Vascular Surgery Patient Safety Organization. "By integrating Carta Healthcare's hybrid intelligence abstraction solution within the SVS VQI ecosystem, hospitals can strengthen data completeness and timeliness, reduce both the time and cost of abstraction, and in turn, enhance their ability to benchmark performance and identify opportunities for improvement across vascular care."

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high–quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction methods are labor–intensive, time–consuming, and costly. Our hybrid intelligence approach combines advanced AI with expert clinicians to deliver accurate, actionable data, reduce costs, and improve efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Recognized with awards such as the Merit Award, Pinnacle Award, and BIG Innovation Awards, Carta Healthcare is redefining the future of healthcare data management. Learn more at https://www.carta.healthcare/ .

About Fivos

Founded in 2006, Fivos is the industry's only provider of comprehensive data solutions for specialty providers, medical registries, and device manufacturers. By taking a holistic approach to data capture, insights, and action, Fivos helps drive innovation, improve outcomes, and lower costs for unique clinical workflows. Vascular, cardiovascular, women's health, and other specialties can leverage Fivos solutions to manage workflows, assess performance, measure risk, and meet regulatory markers. To learn more about Fivos and its suite of solutions, visit www.fivoshealth.com .

About SVS VQI

The Society for Vascular Surgery® Vascular Quality Initiative® (SVS VQI) is governed by the SVS Patient Safety Organization (SVS PSO), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Society for Vascular Surgery, which provides oversight of data sharing arrangements, key outcome and quality measure analyses, and dissemination of information to participating providers. SVS VQI comprises vascular surgeons, cardiac surgeons, general surgeons, cardiologists, radiologists and other specialists who perform vascular procedures collected in the VQI Registries, as well as Quality Improvement professionals, data managers and others dedicated to improving patient outcomes. SVS VQI is powered by the Fivos cloud-based registry platform. To learn more about SVS VQI, please visit https://www.vqi.org

Media Contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for Carta Healthcare

[email protected]

SOURCE Carta Healthcare