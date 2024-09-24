Carta Healthcare Survey: Clinical Registries Essential for Care Quality, But Data Quality is Lacking

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical data registries are essential tools for healthcare provider organizations to improve care quality, processes, and population health management, but data accuracy and completeness are obstacles. These are just a few of the concerning findings contained in a new survey from Carta Healthcare®, whose mission is to ignite healthcare improvement by unlocking the power of clinical data.

These results follow another set Carta Healthcare released in August highlighting low-to-moderate job satisfaction among clinical data abstractors, eager for technology to help automate their highly manual workflows.

The new results reveal that clinical data abstractors view clinical registries as indispensable for evaluating care quality and population health outcomes. Three out of four (75%) participants attested that their organization predominantly uses registry data for quality and process improvement while 50% rely on the data to support population health initiatives.

Despite the role of registries in improving care quality, clinical data abstractors reported these efforts are hampered by data inaccuracies (50%), data completeness (40%), and manual data entry (40%).

"Clinical data registries are becoming an increasingly critical source of truth for provider organizations to assess performance across multiple populations, improve outcomes and ultimately maximize reimbursement," said Carta Healthcare CEO Brent Dover. "That means clinical data abstractors need quick and simple methods for entering registry data, but also for harvesting and reporting it throughout the enterprise."

Registry Sponsor Tools Inadequate

Other findings in the survey revealed that 80% of clinical data abstractors are aware of data, quality reports, analytic features, and other research from registry sponsors. Yet, concerningly, slightly over one-third (38%) lack access to the tools, and half (50%) utilize them only once a year or never, indicating a continued waste of time and workflow inefficiency for these skilled clinical professionals.

Other survey findings include:

90% of clinical data abstractors are only "somewhat satisfied" or offered no response when asked about clinical registry tools from sponsors.

50% reported that physicians are the most frequent users of the clinical registry data, highlighting its importance in care decisions.

58% reported that quality and process improvement and informing treatment decisions are their organizations' "primary" utilizations of registry data.

"Our new survey results shed additional light on how and why leading health systems use clinical registry data, as well as the continued technological challenges that clinical data abstractors face in enabling data-driven patient care across their organizations," added Dover. "To unleash the power of this data, clinical data abstractors must be able to more quickly and efficiently harvest and analyze it, and just as easily input information in a highly automated way that ensures accuracy and completeness."

Survey methodology:

In June 2024, a national online survey was conducted by Reaction Data, a market research firm focused on the healthcare information technology industry. Relevant respondents opted-in to an online survey, based on their role and subject matter expertise. If a potential respondent did not match the appropriate criteria, respondents opted-out. As such, only qualified responses to the survey were received.

