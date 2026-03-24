Carta Healthcare Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for Advancing Clinical Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare, the award-winning leader in enterprise clinical data management, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. The company was recognized in the Automation category by the Business Intelligence Group.

The program highlights organizations using artificial intelligence to deliver measurable impact and address real operational challenges. Winners were chosen based on how effectively their solutions improve performance and reduce friction in complex environments.

Automation in Healthcare Requires Clinical Judgment

In most hospitals, clinical data abstraction is still manual. It is time-consuming and costly. It is also difficult to scale. Many have looked to automation as the answer, but in practice, that approach falls short.

The challenge is that clinical data abstraction depends on judgment. It requires context and the ability to interpret nuance in clinical documentation. Good AI on its own is not good enough.

Carta Healthcare approaches this challenge differently. Its Hybrid Intelligence model combines advanced AI with clinicians who remain responsible for the final output. Instead of relying on full automation, the process shifts toward review and verification, with accuracy maintained throughout the process.

The technology fits into existing hospital workflows. It adapts to different documentation styles. It also remains transparent and auditable. Rather than replacing clinicians, it supports their work. Abstractors stay in control, using AI to surface relevant information and applying their clinical judgment.

Health systems using Carta Healthcare have reduced abstraction time by up to 66 percent and lowered abstraction costs by 50 percent or more. They also consistently achieve 98 to 99 percent Inter-Rater Reliability, the highest standard for data quality.

"There has been a lot of focus on automating clinical workflows," said Brent Dover, CEO of Carta Healthcare. "What we see in practice is that automation without clinical oversight does not hold up. This award reflects the success of a different approach, where clinicians remain at the helm and technology supports their work."

As healthcare organizations continue to adopt AI, expectations are changing. It is no longer enough for solutions to work in theory. They need to perform consistently in real clinical environments and deliver a demonstrable return on investment quickly. Carta Healthcare's recognition in the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards reflects the real-world application of AI that delivers results for its customers.

To learn more about the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, visit:

https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards-honoring-the-organizations-products-teams-and-individuals-defining-what-ai-can-actually-do

About Carta Healthcare

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction methods are labor intensive, time consuming, and costly. Our hybrid intelligence approach combines advanced AI with expert clinicians to deliver accurate, actionable data, reduce costs, save time, and improve efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide. With 100% customer retention, Carta Healthcare is honored to serve hospitals and health systems nationwide. Recognized with industry honors such as the Merit Award for Best Use of AI in Healthcare, the CB Insights Digital Health 50, and the BIG Innovation Award, Carta Healthcare is redefining the future of healthcare data management. Discover more at carta.healthcare .

Media contact:

Supreme Communications for Carta Healthcare

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SOURCE Carta Healthcare