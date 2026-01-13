Claude for Healthcare Powers Carta Healthcare's Hybrid Intelligence

Claude models power Carta Healthcare's hybrid intelligence approach, helping hospitals achieve faster, higher-quality clinical data abstraction at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carta Healthcare, the award-winning leader in enterprise clinical data management, today underscored the role of hybrid intelligence in advancing responsible AI for healthcare as Anthropic unveiled Claude for Healthcare during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Carta Healthcare, a real-world implementer of Claude models including Claude Opus 4.5, provides a clear example of how advanced clinical-language AI and clinical expertise work together to deliver accurate, actionable data for registries and analytics, while reducing costs and improving operating efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide.

Hybrid Intelligence Delivers Consistent Value in Clinical Workflows

Carta Healthcare uses Claude models—securely deployed through Amazon Bedrock—to support its hybrid intelligence approach, which combines advanced AI with expert clinicians in a human-in-the-loop model. This combination reduces the time, cost, and burden of manual abstraction and improves the quality of the data that underpins patient safety, quality measurement, and performance improvement efforts.

Health systems using Carta Healthcare reduce abstraction time by up to 66%, lower abstraction costs by 50% or more, and consistently achieve 98%–99% Inter-Rater Reliability (IRR), the highest standard for data quality. By enhancing the identification of clinically relevant information across complex medical records, Claude models help Carta Healthcare deliver consistent, high-quality outputs across large case volumes while keeping clinical judgment at the center of every workflow.

"The launch of Claude for Healthcare demonstrates how quickly clinical-language models are advancing, and what becomes possible when paired with deep domain expertise," said Brent Dover, CEO at Carta Healthcare. "Anthropic's investment in healthcare-specific reliability helps us iterate faster and deliver more consistent outputs for hospitals. This is the promise of hybrid intelligence: technology amplifying clinical insight to improve performance and reduce burden across health systems."

As Anthropic continues to expand its healthcare-focused models and tooling, Carta Healthcare will build on these advances to deliver new capabilities that help hospitals work more efficiently and confidently with their clinical data.

At Carta Healthcare, we believe high-quality data is the foundation for better healthcare outcomes. Traditional clinical data abstraction methods are labor intensive, time consuming, and costly. Our hybrid intelligence approach combines advanced AI with expert clinicians to deliver accurate, actionable data, reduce costs, save time, and improve efficiency for hospitals and health systems nationwide. With 100% customer retention, Carta Healthcare is honored to serve hospitals and health systems nationwide. Recognized with industry honors such as the Merit Award for Best Use of AI in Healthcare, the CB Insights Digital Health 50, and the BIG Innovation Award, Carta Healthcare is redefining the future of healthcare data management. Learn more at https://www.carta.healthcare/.

