Carter Oosterhouse of HGTV to Headline Samaritas 'Be the Rock' Gala in Grand Rapids on September 18

Samaritas

07 Aug, 2023, 07:47 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritas, one of Michigan's largest nonprofit health and human service organizations, is collaborating with Carter Oosterhouse of HGTV for its annual Be the Rock Gala in Hudsonville, Mich., on September 18, at the Pinnacle Center. Tickets for this exclusive event are available for a limited time. Sponsorships and ticket sales will bolster funding for essential health and human services Samaritas offers, such as affordable housing programs.

Come and experience "A World of a Difference" with Samaritas Be the Rock Gala Keynote Speaker Carter Oosterhouse of HGTV Fame. Carter will join Samaritas in making a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of Michigan children, families, and seniors. Global food, music, and cultural activities will be featured at this immersive event on September 18. Tickets are selling quickly! Visit https://samaritas.co/3QjZYng to purchase yours today!
"The lack of affordable housing is the central sticking point for many of our clients," said Samaritas Interim CEO Dave Morin. "We're great at giving families and individuals the tools to keep them well, but if they cannot go home to a safe environment, it's highly likely they'll need to come back to us again for help."

Stopping the cycle of generational poverty is a paramount concern for Samaritas. To help, the agency gives refugees, children in foster care, adults with developmental disabilities, and people struggling with substance use disorders access to a variety of programs to help them get on their feet. Samaritas also offers mental health case management and service coordination to break destructive behaviors and keep clients well. Many of these clients depend on Michigan's limited affordable housing units to thrive.

The Be the Rock gala is a signature opportunity to raise awareness of the barriers and inspire people to partner with the agency in communities throughout Michigan. Carter Oosterhouse will offer a keynote address that addresses some of the barriers regarding affordable housing.

Carter Oosterhouse is one of America's most recognized lifestyle experts, best known for having hosted many popular television series ranging from Trading Spaces, Carter Can, Red Hot & Green to Million Dollar Rooms and Celebrity Motor Homes. Carter is the co-host of ABC's hit primetime series special The Great Christmas Light Fight, which airs its 10th season this year and was recently featured on two seasons of the Trading Spaces reboot.

City of Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and representatives from Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and Trinity Lutheran Church will be recognized for their outstanding community support. Each will receive Samaritas awards for creating positive ripples of positive change throughout the community.

Visit samaritas.org/BeTheRock for Be the Rock gala ticket information. 

