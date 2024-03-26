Cartesian Robots Market Analysis 2024-2032, Featuring Aerotech, Bosch Rexroth, Gudel, HIRATA, Kuka, Parker Hannifin, Robostar, Samick Thk, Sepro Robotique, Shibaura Machine and Yamaha Motor

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cartesian Robots Market Report by Product Type, Axis Type, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cartesian robots market size reached US$ 23.5 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 56.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during 2023-2032.

The growing need for material handling in a cost-effective manner, increasing adoption in the automobile industry, and the rising utilization for sorting and labeling various products represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Cartesian robots, also known as linear robots, rely on linear axes for movement. They comprise an overhead structure that controls the motion in the horizontal plane and a robotic arm that facilitates motion vertically. They have a higher payload carrying capacity and are easy to program as compared to other robots. They also offer enhanced versatility, flexibility, accuracy, high precision, and hold up against vibrations and deflection. They assist in providing high repeatability with increased speed while reducing the risk of errors. They also aid in automating several tasks, streamlining the workflow process, saving time, reducing manual workload, and carrying heavy loads over a longer distance. Besides this, they are beneficial in picking and moving objects from one place to another. As a result, cartesian robots are widely employed in the pharmaceutical, aerospace, food and beverage (F&B), metals, automotive, and manufacturing industries across the globe.

Cartesian Robots Market Trends:

At present, the rising utilization of cartesian robots in the automobile industry to apply adhesives and sealants on different parts efficiently represents one of the primary factors bolstering the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for these robots for welding purposes to provide accurate welds on the surface is offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, the rising employment of cartesian robots in the pharmaceutical industry for dispensing materials, filling containers, and processing laboratory samples is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the rising demand for these robots in computer numeric controls (CNC)-based machines to manufacture products according to designs made in engineering design software is positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising employment of cartesian robots for material handling in a cost-effective way around the world is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for these robots in the warehouse sector for cutting and scribing packaging is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

In line with this, the rising utilization of cartesian robots for sorting and labeling numerous products is strengthening the market growth. Besides this, governing agencies of various countries are promoting the adoption of robotics and automation, which is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of these robots for printed circuit board (PCB) assembling is supporting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global cartesian robots market. The report provides profiles for the following key players:

Aerotech Inc.

Bosch Rexroth

Gudel Group AG

HIRATA Corporation

Kuka AG (Midea Group)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Robostar Co. Ltd.

Samick Thk Co. Ltd.

Sepro Robotique SAS

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global cartesian robots market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, axis type, and end user.

Product Type Insights:

XY-X Series

2X-Y-Z Series

2X-2Y-Z Series

Axis Type Insights:

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

End User Insights:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical and Petrochemical

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others



Asia Pacific was the largest market for cartesian robots. Some of the factors driving the Asia Pacific cartesian robots market included the growing adoption in the manufacturing industry, favorable government initiatives, increasing demand for electrical and electronic components among individuals, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cartesian robots market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global cartesian robots market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global cartesian robots market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive cartesian robots market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

Which is the most attractive product type in the cartesian robots market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the axis type?

Which is the most attractive axis type in the cartesian robots market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

Which is the most attractive end user in the cartesian robots market?

What is the competitive structure of the global cartesian robots market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global cartesian robots market?

