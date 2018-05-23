CARTO Records Record Customer Acquisition Growth; Appoints George Mathew to Board

Mathew brings more than 20 years of experience in developing technology leaders and brings to the board his depth of knowledge and experience developing applications for location data. Currently, Mathew serves as CEO and Chairman of aerial intelligence platform company, Kespry where he is focused on leading the company's mission to transform how people and businesses capture, use and get value from work-site analytics. Previously he served as President and COO of Alteryx and held leadership positions at salesforce.com and SAP. Mathew brings to the board his depth of knowledge and experience developing applications for location data.

"As mobile devices, the internet of things and sensors create an deluge of physical data; location intelligence is critical to the future of innovation in everything from autonomous vehicles to urban planning," said Mathew. "CARTO is leading this shift toward enabling these new data sources to co-exist with world-class locational context."

According to Gartner's 2016 Business Intelligence and Analytics Spending Intentions survey, geospatial and location intelligence was one of the consistently reported top areas for investment in 2017. Another study by IndustryArc, estimated that location intelligence (LI) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.4 percent during the period from 2016-2021 an that the Americas are expected to be the largest region for that growth with revenue of $6.9 billion by 2021.

CARTO, an Inc 5000 Fastest Growing company in 2017, is addressing the demand for better analytics and intelligence using location data. Over the past 12 months, it has experienced a 120 percent growth rate year over year.

CARTO Locations New York is the first and only event of its kind focused on location intelligence in the United States. The event brings together leaders and early adopters of LI to share best practices, develop new use cases and learn the latest technologies to advance the market.

To learn more about how location intelligence is transforming industries, visit www.carto.com.

About CARTO

CARTO is leading the location intelligence revolution. We are the platform that turns location data into better behavioral marketing, optimized delivery routes, strategic store placements and maximized assets. Everyone, from data scientists to business analysts, use our open, cloud software to understand where things happen, why they happen and predict what will happen in the future.

CARTO was founded in 2012 by a team of experts in geospatial development, big data analytics, and visualization techniques. The company is based in New York City and Madrid, with additional locations in London, Washington, DC, and Estonia. CARTO has a team of more than 1,500 global customers and more than 200,000 users over the globe, and is backed by investors including Accel and Salesforce Ventures.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carto-records-record-customer-acquisition-growth-appoints-george-mathew-to-board-300653180.html

SOURCE CARTO

Related Links

http://www.carto.com/

