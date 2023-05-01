Cartridge seals market size to grow by USD 253.08 million from 2022 to 2027: Rapid increase in demand for aftermarket cartridge seals to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cartridge seals market size is estimated to increase by USD 253.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.32%. The rapid increase in demand for aftermarket cartridge seals is driving market growth. Various industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, use cartridges to prevent leakage and contamination. The demand for aftermarket cartridge seals is increasing owing to factors such as the need for cost-effective solutions, rapid replacement, and regular maintenance. Cartridge seals need to be replaced regularly to meet emission regulations, eliminate leaks, and maintain process efficiency. Therefore, replacing or upgrading cartridge seals is contributing to the growth of the global cartridge seal market. Discover some key insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cartridge Seals Market 2023-2027

Cartridge seals market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global cartridge seals market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cartridge seals in the market are A.W. Chesterton Co., AES Engineering Ltd., Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, PPC Mechanical Seals, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., The Timken Co., Trelleborg AB, TREM Engineering JSC, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., and Kaman Corp. and others.

Vendors offer a wide portfolio of cartridge seals for various industries, such as oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and chemical. The growth of these industries will fuel the demand for cartridge seals during the forecast period. The rising demand is expected to intensity the competition in the market. Moreover, as the market is in the late growth stage of the product lifecycle, the growth of the market is highly dependent on the growth of end-user industries. Hence, the market is expected to witness a moderate level of competition among vendors during the forecast period.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor offerings -

AES Engineering Ltd. - The company offers cartridge seals such as single mechanical cartridges, high performance mechanical seals, and Bi metal FIDC cartridges.

The company offers cartridge seals such as single mechanical cartridges, high performance mechanical seals, and Bi metal FIDC cartridges. Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd. - The company offers cartridge seals such as double balanced 0 ring pusher mechanical seals and spring pusher seals.

The company offers cartridge seals such as double balanced 0 ring pusher mechanical seals and spring pusher seals. EnPro Industries Inc. - The company offers cartridge seals such as 3D cartridge seals, GMP I single cartridge seals, GMP II double cartridge seals, and Style 85 cartridge seals.

The company offers cartridge seals such as 3D cartridge seals, GMP I single cartridge seals, GMP II double cartridge seals, and Style 85 cartridge seals. Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC - The company offers cartridge seals such as single cartridge seals, split cartridge seals, and dual cartridge seals.

The company offers cartridge seals such as single cartridge seals, split cartridge seals, and dual cartridge seals. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Cartridge seals market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, and water and wastewater), type (single seals and double seals), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).

The oil and gas segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Cartridge seals are annular mechanical seals. They form a sealing surface under the pressure of an incompressible liquid. Cartridge seals are used in the oil and gas sector, as they have several advantages over other types of seals, such as no leakage at high temperatures, long service life, among others. They help prevent leaks and reduce maintenance costs. Therefore, the increasing demand for cartridge seals in the oil and gas industry is expected to drive the growth of the global cartridge seals market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cartridge seals market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the biggest contributor of revenue of the regional market. The increasing demand for oil has encouraged companies to expand the number of oil and gas rigs in operation. High E&P activity will lead to the production of large amounts of oil and gas from non-traditional sources. In addition, the trade dispute between the US and Iran has increased the need for domestic oil production in North America . Such factors will increase the demand for cartridge seals in the region during the forecast period.

Global, regional, and country-level parameters related insights lead to various growth

opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report

Cartridge seals market – Market dynamics

Key trends - The increase in investments in offshore production is a key trend in the market. Offshore exploration includes the extraction of oil and gas below the seabed. Equipment such as pumps, compressors, and mixers use cartridge seals to prevent leaks and ensure safe and efficient operation. Governments and oil and gas companies are investing significantly in offshore production. For instance, in April 2022, ExxonMobil announced an investment of USD 10 billion in offshore oil and gas production in Guyana. Such investments in offshore manufacturing is expected to support the growth of the global cartridge seals market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The emergence of alternative techniques is challenging market growth. Mechanical seals and sealless pumps are some of the various alternatives to cartridge seals. Sealless pumps are designed to eliminate the need for seals and have several advantages. As a result, many industries prefer sealless pumps instead of traditional pumps with cartridge seals. Mechanical seals also offer several advantages, such as better sealing performance and longer lifespan. Such factors are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find more key insights about market dynamics in the sample PDF report!

What are the key data covered in this cartridge seals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cartridge seals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cartridge seals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cartridge seals market across North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America

, and , , APAC, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cartridge seals market vendors

Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hydraulic seals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,305.25 million. This report extensively covers product type (rod seals, piston seals, wiper seals, and others), end-user (automotive and aerospace, heavy industry and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The mechanical seals market is projected to grow by USD 1.37 billion with a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, general industries, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater treatment, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Cartridge Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 253.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled A.W. Chesterton Co., AES Engineering Ltd., Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC, Flowserve Corp., Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A., MICROTEM Srl, PPC Mechanical Seals, Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd., Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., The Timken Co., Trelleborg AB, TREM Engineering JSC, Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd., and Kaman Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cartridge seals market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cartridge seals market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Water and wastewater - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Single seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Single seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Single seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Single seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Single seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Double seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Double seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Double seals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Double seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Double seals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A.W. Chesterton Co.

Exhibit 119: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: A.W. Chesterton Co. - Key offerings

12.4 AES Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 122: AES Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: AES Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: AES Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 EnPro Industries Inc.

Exhibit 128: EnPro Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: EnPro Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: EnPro Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: EnPro Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC

Exhibit 132: Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Flowserve Corp.

Exhibit 135: Flowserve Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Flowserve Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Flowserve Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Flowserve Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Flowserve Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Kaman Corp.

Exhibit 143: Kaman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kaman Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Kaman Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A.

Exhibit 149: Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A. - Key offerings

12.13 MICROTEM Srl

Exhibit 152: MICROTEM Srl - Overview



Exhibit 153: MICROTEM Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: MICROTEM Srl - Key offerings

12.14 PPC Mechanical Seals

Exhibit 155: PPC Mechanical Seals - Overview



Exhibit 156: PPC Mechanical Seals - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: PPC Mechanical Seals - Key offerings

12.15 Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Smiths Group Plc

Exhibit 164: Smiths Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 165: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Smiths Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 167: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio