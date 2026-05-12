CARTUS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF CARTUS CONCIERGE, A NEW ELEVATED RELOCATION PROGRAM FOR EXECUTIVE MOVES

Designed to support high-profile moves, every detail is tailored to reflect the executive's lifestyle, family considerations, and confidentiality requirements

DANBURY, Conn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Compass International Holdings (NYSE:COMP) company and global leader in talent mobility, today announced the launch of Cartus Concierge, a new elevated and highly personalized corporate relocation program designed for high-profile moves.

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"Cartus Concierge was designed to meet and exceed the evolving needs of global organizations and their leaders," said Matt Tebbe, Cartus President and CEO. "Whether navigating multi‑phased relocations, high‑value assets, or complex international assignments, every high‑profile move is handled with precision, discretion, and a truly elevated experience."

Curated Services Tailored to Each Move

Cartus Concierge matches clients with its most experienced and specialized mobility experts and an exclusive supplier network to provide 24/7 support where available across regions, time zones, and cultures. Every detail is tailored to reflect the executive's lifestyle, family considerations, and confidentiality requirements, ensuring minimal disruption and sustained productivity throughout the transition.

Some examples may include (but are not limited to):

Onsite move management at home, office, and destination

Education and school placement advisory

Dedicated luxury realtor network for home sale and purchase

Fine art shipping using museum‑grade materials

Temperature‑controlled wine shipping, including documentation and customs clearance

Premium temporary living, luxury housing, and chauffeured destination support

Immigration services and destination support worldwide

Cross‑cultural, language, and repatriation coaching

Advanced home technology setup and commercial‑grade system installation

Household, childcare, and pet relocation support

A Modern, Precision Driven Approach to Executive Mobility

Cartus Concierge was developed through extensive client feedback, market research, and collaboration across Cartus' global mobility, supply chain, and product teams to enhance its premium offerings and ensure every move is truly customized.

Learn more about Cartus Concierge by visiting: cartusconcierge.com.

About Cartus Corporation

Cartus Corporation is a global leader in talent mobility and corporate relocation services. With more than 70 years of experience, Cartus provides comprehensive relocation solutions in over 190 countries, supporting organizations of all sizes—including nearly one‑third of the Fortune 100—through innovative, people‑first mobility programs. Cartus Corporation is a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories.

Media Contact

Shannon O'Reilly

shannon.o'[email protected]

SOURCE Cartus