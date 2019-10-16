Cartus Names Masters Cup Winners at 19th Annual Global Network Conference

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, the market leader in global mobility, hosted its 19th annual Global Network Conference, October 14-15, 2019, to celebrate service excellence among its supply chain partners. At a gala ceremony following the conference, Cartus awarded the Masters Cup for overall excellence — the highest honors within the Cartus Global Network – to two companies: Dwellworks US of Cleveland, OH, USA, was named the top supplier in the category of All Things Home-Related, and New World Van Lines of Chicago, IL, USA, the top supplier in the category of All Things Moving.

"Our corporate clients know they can rely on Cartus to support relocating employees globally because we are committed to providing outstanding service. Similarly, our partners have the same set of high standards for customer service, which is one reason why we work so well together," said Katrina Helmkamp, President, and CEO of Cartus. "Each year, we honor two members of our global supply chain network who exemplify quality service. I am pleased to award the Cartus Master Cup for 2019 to Dwellworks US and New World Van Lines for their outstanding service and their integrity as valued partners."

Approximately 400 attendees from 195 companies and 40 different countries attended the conference, held in Boston, Massachusetts. The conference, whose theme centered on "Synergy", recognizes the extraordinary achievements of network members in serving Cartus' clients and customers worldwide.

Also honored at the ceremony were those suppliers who have consistently delivered exceptional service to Cartus' customers, as well as those who invested in innovations that improved service. Award winners were named at the platinum, gold, and silver levels in the categories of "Commitment to Excellence" and "Innovation."

Each year at this event, Cartus also presents Global Citizenship Awards to companies from among its supplier network for their commitment to making an impact on the health, welfare, and safety of others, and/or for improving a community's quality of life on a national or international basis. This year, five companies were recognized as 2019 Global Citizenship winners: CORT of Chantilly, Virginia, Kenneth Arbour with Tokyo Orientations of Tokyo, Japan, Atlas World Group of Evansville, Indiana, Alexander's Mobility Services of Tustin, California, and PM Relocations of Gurgaon, India. Cartus made donations to each of the organizations' charitable funds.

