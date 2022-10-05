Cartus Names Masters Cup Winners at 22nd Annual Global Network Conference

Writer Business Service and Armstrong International Movers Take Home Cartus' Top Honors

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation recently hosted its 22nd annual Global Network Conference, held virtually from October 3-5, 2022. The annual event recognizes extraordinary achievements by network members in serving Cartus customers and clients worldwide. At the virtual event, Cartus awarded the Masters Cup—the highest honor within the Cartus Global Network—to two companies: Writer Business Service Private Limited of Mumbai, India in the "All Things Home-Related" category and Armstrong International Movers of Ontario, Canada in the "All Things Moving" category.

"At Cartus we strive to deliver exceptional service every day, to both our clients and their relocating employees, and our supplier partners make that same commitment, which is why we have selected them to be valued members of the Cartus Global Supplier Network," said Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO of Cartus. "When it comes to demonstrating true partnership and delivering outstanding relocation support, this year's recipients of the Cartus Masters Cup are true leaders in their field. Congratulations once again to Writer Business Service Private Limited and Armstrong International Movers."

The year's conference theme was "Leading the Way, Anywhere," reflecting the industry-leading partnerships and global scope the Cartus Global Network represents. The event began with a company and industry update from the Cartus leadership team, including Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO of Cartus; Eric Barnes, CFO and Senior VP of Supply Chain Management; David Pascoe, Executive Senior VP, EMEA & APAC; Michelle Vallejo, Executive Senior VP, Global Talent Mobility; and Rob Moore, Senior VP, Global Sales.

After an interactive session on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) and Environmental Social Governance (ESG), led by Lisa Johnson, Director, Global DE&I Solutions, Cartus announced the winners of the 2022 Global Citizenship Award, which celebrates companies that have made a real impact in promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Global Citizenship, or Sustainability. Winners were as follows:

Eric Fleming from Compass Furnished Apartments, Massachusetts , U.S. – Platinum

from Compass Furnished Apartments, , U.S. – Platinum Tracy Stuart Kautzmann from IMPACT Group, Basel, Switzerland – Gold

from IMPACT Group, – Gold Arpin Strong – Arpin International Group, Rhode Island , U.S. – Silver

– Arpin International Group, , U.S. – Silver The IKAN Family – IKAN Relocation Services India, New Delhi, India – Silver

– Silver Tim Hughes from MSS, Pennsylvania , U.S. – Silver

A keynote session was held by economist Todd Buchholz. As a former White House Director of Economic Policy Buchholz provided attendees with a global economic outlook for the near and long term, including how future trends may impact the relocation industry.

The event culminated with awards presented to the suppliers who delivered truly exceptional service to Cartus customers over the past year. Award winners were named at the Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels in the category of "Commitment to Excellence."

The conference welcomed 500 Network members, representing 190 companies, and recognized the extraordinary achievements of network members in serving Cartus clients and customers worldwide.

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus Corporation, a global leader in talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, delivers the full spectrum of corporate relocation services to organizations of all sizes across the world. These include more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients with small-to-mid-size programs serviced through their dedicated Cartus InsigniaSM segment.

Innovating ways to optimize, anticipate, and manage the mobility lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as their single source of truth platform, MovePro360®, and an integrated core/flex solution, Benefits Builder, Cartus provides a holistic client and employee experience throughout the relocation journey.

Over the past 67 years, with offices and team members around the globe, Cartus has helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in 190 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), which is on a mission to empower everyone's next move. Home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®, the AnywhereSM portfolio includes franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures.

To find out how Cartus' experience, global reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.anywhere.re for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Trevor Macomber

Director, Global Marketing & Communications | Cartus

203.205.1201

[email protected]

SOURCE Cartus