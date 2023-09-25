Cartus Names Masters Cup Winners at 23rd Annual Global Network Conference

News provided by

Cartus

25 Sep, 2023, 13:01 ET

Oasis Corporate Housing and Elite Moving Systems Take Home Cartus' Top Honors

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation recently hosted its 23rd annual Global Network Conference, held virtually from September 20-21, 2023. The annual event recognizes extraordinary achievements by network members in serving Cartus customers and clients worldwide. At the virtual event, Cartus awarded the Masters Cup—the highest honor within the Cartus Global Network—to two companies: Oasis Corporate Housing of Florida, U.S. in the "All Things Home-Related" category and Elite Moving Systems of London, United Kingdom in the "All Things Moving" category.

"Every day at Cartus, we strive to deliver exceptional service to both our clients and their relocating employees and families, and we are so proud to have a network of supplier partners who make that same commitment," said Matt Tebbe, President and CEO of Cartus. "When it comes to demonstrating true partnership and delivering outstanding service, this year's recipients of the Cartus Masters Cup are leaders in their field. Congratulations once again to Oasis Corporate Housing and Elite Moving Systems on your deserved win."

This year's theme was Where Mobility Meets Agility, an ethos that reflects the creative, compassionate, and agile way Cartus supplier partners help relocating employees navigate the current mobility environment.    

Highlights of the conference were panel discussions on the evolution of service, including how to successfully work with companies to help them meet their mobility objectives and ways to support the relocating family in the host location. The event also provided an opportunity for supplier partners to meet Cartus' new President and CEO, Matt Tebbe.

The event culminated with awards presented to the suppliers who delivered truly exceptional service to Cartus customers over the past year. Award winners were named at the Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels in the category of "Commitment to Excellence."

The event welcomed 500 Network members, representing 195 companies, and recognized the extraordinary achievements of network members in serving Cartus clients and customers worldwide.

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus Corporation, a global leader in talent mobility and a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), delivers the full spectrum of corporate relocation services to organizations of all sizes across the world. These include more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients with small-to-mid-size programs serviced through their dedicated Cartus InsigniaSM segment.

Learn more at cartus.com and anywhere.re.

Media Contact

Trevor Macomber
Director, Global Marketing & Communications | Cartus
203.205.1201
[email protected]

SOURCE Cartus

