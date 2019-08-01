Cartus Technology Continues Advancing with MovePro360

Recent Cartus survey data shows that more than 70% of clients access three or more systems in order to manage their mobility programs, with only 40% of respondents agreeing that their mobility data is both easy to access and reliable.

With a sharp focus on incorporating client feedback, Cartus is developing MovePro360 using a flexible cloud- and API-based framework to support easy integration of external data sources while offering real-time access to information from any device.

Influenced by the solution-focused philosophy of design thinking, future iterations of MovePro360 will incorporate:

Real-time move status—including predictive "at risk" notifications for individual transferees

Live sentiment tracking

Benefit selection tool to support core/flex and employee-choice programs

Expatriate compensation capabilities—including extended business traveler (EBT) solution

Robust reporting

Simplified authorization process

Access to supplier invoices

Configurable home page and dashboards

With an anticipated Q4 2019 release date, MovePro360 is the largest technology initiative among an array of digital products that Cartus has launched recently to enhance the client and customer experience. In a year of impressive Agile technology developments, MovePro360 aims to connect people, services, and systems with complete, accurate, and timely information.

Larry Ghirardo, Vice President, Client Services and Global Business Owner of this product, commented, "The new centralized mobility hub from Cartus, MovePro360, provides mobility professionals with exactly what they have asked for: a single source of truth. MovePro360 will empower users with the most complete information available and can be accessed from any device for accurate updates during any point in the relocation. MovePro360 will continue to evolve as it is used regularly and will be able to easily monitor your program and directly access employee status. To be able to understand where they are in their journey, know how they are doing, and be able to make real time decisions to influence outcomes is what mobility professionals asked for and is what Cartus will deliver."

About Cartus

Cartus, the market leader in global mobility, provides a full spectrum of global relocation solutions and can successfully move employees into and out of 185 countries. By leveraging innovative solutions and its Leading Edge Analytics Practice (LEAP), Cartus serves more than half of Fortune 50 companies as well as smaller organizations. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit www.cartus.com, read our blog, or visit www.realogy.com for more information.

