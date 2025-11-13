Carve the Turkey, Not Your Hand: Orthopaedic Experts Share Simple Steps to Keep Your Holiday Injury-Free

Before you call the turkey hotline, check out these tips to keep your hands safe while prepping your holiday meal.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare to gather around the table this Thanksgiving, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) reminds home chefs to keep safety top of mind while carving the turkey. Each year, emergency departments treat hundreds of thousands of knife-related injuries, many of which occur during home meal preparation1. A few simple safety tips can help keep your hands out of harm's way and your holiday full of cheer.

"Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with loved ones, not a time to end up in the emergency room," said orthopaedic surgeon Leon Benson, MD, FAAOS. "A few simple steps, like stabilizing your cutting surface, keeping your hands clear of the blade, and using the right tools, can prevent painful injuries that could sideline you for weeks."

According to Dr. Benson, food tends to be the focus on Thanksgiving, but preparing that food is often trickier than many people expect. Follow these safety tips to ensure a safe holiday feast:

Keep the cutting area stable. Ensure the carving board is secure and won't slip.

Ensure the carving board is secure and won't slip. Cut away from yourself. Always direct the knife blade away from your body.

Always direct the knife blade away from your body. Use the right tools. Choose a sharp carving knife and know how to handle it safely.

Choose a sharp carving knife and know how to handle it safely. Use utensils, not your hand, to hold the bird. Protect your fingers by using a fork or carving tool to steady the turkey.

Protect your fingers by using a fork or carving tool to steady the turkey. Take your time and minimize distractions. Step away from the football game or the phone for a few minutes. Focus on the task, your hands will thank you.

"I often see patients whose holiday season has been ruined by an accident in the kitchen," said Dr. Benson. "Lacerations sustained while carving turkeys and other holiday fare can be quite serious from cut nerves, arteries and tendons. These simple tips will help you enjoy holiday season without a hand injury."

For more safety resources and injury prevention tips, visit OrthoInfo.org.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

1 Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS)

