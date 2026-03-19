FLYING SAUCERS CRASH INTO CARVEL SHOPPES TO CELEBRATE THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF AN ICE CREAM ICON

Carvel's Iconic Flying Saucer is Just 75 Cents for One Day Only as the Brand Crash-Lands into Ice Cream Season

ATLANTA, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 75th anniversary of one of America's most beloved cult-classic frozen treats, Carvel is kicking off ice cream season with Flying Saucers for just 75 cents — available all day on Friday, March 20 (in-shoppe only)*. To mark the milestone, Carvel's iconic Flying Saucers crash-landed at three select East Coast Carvel Shoppes locations: Coney Island, NY; Massapequa, NY; and West Palm Beach, FL.

Flying Saucer Crash Into Carvel Shoppes

The activation marks 75 years since Tom Carvel introduced the Flying Saucer in 1951 — the original round ice cream sandwich, featuring Carvel's original soft serve between two chocolate wafers. Named for the UFO craze sweeping the country at the time, the Flying Saucer has been a playful symbol of summertime joy, nostalgia, and indulgence ever since.

To bring the anniversary to life, oversized Flying Saucer inflatables "crash landed" at three historic Carvel locations, each with deep roots in the brand's legacy.

Coney Island, New York – this Brooklyn location has been owned and operated by the same family for four generations.

Massapequa, New York – a nod to Carvel's Long Island roots, this shoppe has been a community staple since it opened in 1954.

West Palm Beach, Florida – known for its original slanted roof, this location was used by Tom Carvel to test new products during his winters in Florida and has been owned by the same family since the 70s.

"For 75 years, the Flying Saucer has brought generations of fans together over something joyful and delicious," said Marissa Sharpless, Vice President of Marketing. "From Tom Carvel's first roadside stand in 1934 to the creation of the Flying Saucer during the 1950s UFO craze, our brand has always embraced a spirit of imagination and fun. This crash landing is our way of celebrating that legacy and the joy of play that has always been at the heart of Carvel."

Enjoy Ice Cream Season with a 75-Cent Flying Saucer — In-Shoppe One Day Only

With March 20 marking the first day of spring, Carvel is welcoming the return of warmer weather and the kickoff of ice cream season with a sweet deal: Flying Saucers for just 75 cents, available for one day only at participating Carvel shoppes nationwide to honor the Flying Saucer's 75th anniversary.

At the three crash-landing locations — Coney Island, NY; Massapequa, NY; and West Palm Beach, FL — there are additional surprises for fans. Guests visiting these locations will have the chance to receive a free commemorative Flying Saucer t-shirt (for the first 50 guests) and pick up Flying Saucer-themed stickers throughout the day while supplies last.

The anniversary celebration continues through the weekend: Fudgie Fanatics members can purchase a six-pack of Flying Saucers for just $7.50 on Saturday, March 21st and Sunday, March 22nd**. And for fans who want to keep the party going all year long, Carvel's always-on weekday deal offers a Buy One, Get One 50% Off Mix & Match Flying Saucer 6-Packs, available every Monday through Thursday***.

For more information on Carvel and to join Fudgie Fanatics, visit carvel.com!

ABOUT CARVEL®

Carvel® Ice Cream, founded in 1934, is the United States' first retail ice cream franchise. It has become one of the most beloved and recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft serve ice cream and hand-dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of December 28, 2025, the Atlanta-based Carvel has over 400 locations in 18 countries and territories. Join Fudgie Fanatics Rewards for exclusive offers. For more information, visit carvel.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

Disclaimers:

*Offer available 3/20/26 for one (1) individual Flying Saucer(R) in the following flavors: Vanilla and Chocolate for .75c (excluding add-ons, extras, and tax) in shoppe only at participating locations while supplies last. Limit one per person. Not valid with any other offer or reward. Void where prohibited.

** Offer valid for select Fudgie Fanatics for one (1) 6pk of Flying Saucers for $7.50 (plus tax) valid through 3/22/26 in shoppe only at participating locations. Single use. Must present coupon at checkout. Not valid with any other offer or reward. Taxes and fees may apply; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

*** Offer Valid Monday–Thursday at participating stores while supplies last. Half-off discount applies to lowest-priced item exclusive of add-ons, taxes, and fees. Not valid with any other offer or reward. Void where prohibited. Carvel may end this promotion at any time without notice.

SOURCE Carvel