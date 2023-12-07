Carver Federal Savings Bank Announces Winners of the 2023 Women Business Pitch Competition in Harlem, NY

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Federal Savings Bank, in partnership with The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and with financial support from MasterCard, proudly announces the winners of the 2023 Women Business Pitch Competition, revealed on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. This event, held at Carver's main branch at 75 West 125th Street in Harlem, NY, represented a substantial investment in the future of women-owned businesses, aiming to empower them beyond just financial support.

Carver Federal Savings Bank Announces Winners of the 2023 Women Business Pitch Competition

"The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to collaborate once more with Carver Federal Savings Bank for the 2023 Women Business Pitch Competition," expressed Lloyd Williams, President and CEO of The Harlem Chamber of Commerce. "In its second year, the competition has seen remarkable growth, reflected in the surge of applications from enterprising women. It's gratifying to announce the increased awards - from $10,000 in 2022 to $40,000 this year while doubling the number of winners from two to four. We eagerly anticipate furthering this fruitful partnership with Carver in 2024, continuing to nurture and celebrate women's entrepreneurship."

From a competitive field of over 90 applicants, four exceptional winners emerged from nine finalists, each receiving a $10,000 award:

Suppl LLC: Co-owned by Janet Annah and Belkis Phelps , Suppl is a luxury skincare brand with innovative products. Athari Recruiting, Inc.: Hazel Estwick Hurley's venture offers a unique technology-driven approach to talent assessment. Biform LLC: Led by Irma Olivia Hernandez , Biform is dedicated to sustainability in construction. Elegant Chauffeurs LLC: Crystal Ferguson's company innovates in luxury transportation, focusing on sustainability.

These awards are more than financial assistance; they represent a commitment to addressing income disparities and fostering growth in women-led businesses. Each winner also gains direct access to a member of the Carver Executive Team, providing vital support in implementing the grant and accessing additional resources such as small business loans, as well as access to The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce Leadership Team for strategy discussions.

"The 2023 Women Business Pitch Competition underlined the remarkable talent of women entrepreneurs and emphasized the importance of gender diversity in entrepreneurship," said Craig C. MacKay, Interim President and CEO of Carver Federal Savings Bank. "These women-led businesses, with their innovation and dedication, are set to significantly impact the New York City business community and beyond in 2024."

Carver Federal Savings Bank, along with The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and Mastercard, congratulates these winners. We remain committed to supporting and empowering women in business, driving economic growth, and fostering innovation.

ABOUT CARVER FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK

Carver was founded by a consortium of faith and business leaders in Harlem in 1948 to address the banking needs of the predominantly African American and Caribbean communities whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services and business capital. Carver remains headquartered in Harlem today, with a branch and 24/7 ATM network that serves the traditionally low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods of the five boroughs of New York City and surrounding areas. As the neighborhoods that we serve have evolved, so has Carver, which today proudly serves as a vehicle of wealth accumulation, finance, and commerce for communities with increasingly diverse income, ethnicity, and socio-economic profiles.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com. Be sure to connect with Carver on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media:

Michael Herley for Carver

203.308.1409

mediainquiries@carverbank.com

SOURCE Carver Federal Savings Bank