Carver Federal Savings Bank Appoints Tony Holmes as First Vice President, Retail Banking & Business Development Officer

Marc Winkler, Senior Vice President, and Chief Administrative Officer, said, "Tony's track record in the financial sector and his deep commitment to community development make him an invaluable addition to our senior team. We are confident in his leadership abilities to enrich our customer service focus and identify new growth opportunities."

In his new capacity, Holmes will spearhead the development and execution of innovative retail branch business strategies, elevate sales and marketing initiatives, and provide senior-level managerial support, directly reporting to Marc Winkler.

A Philadelphia native who has called the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn home for over a decade, Holmes is a graduate of Temple University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in business, followed by an MBA from LaSalle University. His deep roots in the community and academic background equip him to help drive Carver's strategic retail banking objectives.

Reflecting on his appointment, Holmes shared, "Joining Carver is more than a role; it's a commitment to continue a legacy of empowerment and financial inclusivity for communities in the Greater New York City region. I am eager to introduce innovative solutions that cater to our diverse and entrepreneurial clientele, furthering Carver's impact and helping spur economic growth."

"As Carver continues to stand as a pillar of strength and support for communities of color since its inception in 1948, the addition of Tony Holmes underscores its dedication to growth and innovation in the banking sector," remarked Craig C. MacKay, Carver's Interim CEO.

About Carver Bancorp, Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Headquartered in Harlem, NY, Carver was founded in 1948 to serve African American and Caribbean-American communities in New York whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Carver as a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") because of its community-focused banking services and dedication to its local community's economic viability and revitalization. Carver is one of the largest African- and Caribbean-American managed banks in the United States. The Bank recently expanded its online presence to include consumer checking and savings accounts across nine states, from Massachusetts to Virginia, and Washington, DC. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com. Be sure to connect with Carver on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

