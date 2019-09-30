CARVISION MITSUBISHI is proud to announce the GRAND OPENING of their first store in PHILADELPHIA

"Team Cafiero has always been dedicated to making our customers happy by working with nearly any credit situation and making sure we stick to a budget that is affordable for the individual purchasing one of our vehicles. We've renewed that pledge with the opening of our Airport Auto Mall dealership and look forward to helping tens of thousands more Philly residents get into the car of their dreams."

-Dean Cafiero, founder and owner of the Car Vision family of dealerships

Now with the addition of the new Airport Auto Mall Car Vision lot in Philadelphia, with over 1,000 high-quality vehicles many priced under $10,000, our primary goal is to bring excellence to the Philadelphia market , as we have done in Norristown.

Team Cafiero would like to extend a warm welcome to residents of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas as they celebrate the opening of the newest Car Vision location in Airport Auto Mall.

Car Vision can't wait to serve even more customers by getting them the car they want at the price they need. Click here to see our first curated collection

About CarVision.com

It's been 20 years since the opening of the first Car Vision dealership and we can't remember one day where we didn't welcome every single person as family into our house. Our team is the extension of our family and we take pride in the successes and accomplishments of each one of them

Press Contact:

Krizia Medina

215-391-1741

kmedina@carvision.com

SOURCE CarVision.com

