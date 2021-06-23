Caryn Peterson Joins Aspen Neuroscience Board of Directors

"We welcome Caryn as an important addition to our board of directors," said Faheem Hasnain, Aspen's chairman of the board. "With more than 30 years of regulatory affairs and clinical development experience, Caryn will provide critical guidance as Aspen prepares to enter the clinic and move through the FDA approval process."

"The next stage of Aspen's growth includes building out our internal team of world-class scientists, and our external Board to advise and guide us as we progress towards the clinic," said Damien McDevitt, PhD, president and CEO of Aspen Neuroscience. "Caryn is a strong addition to our board of directors, and we are excited to have her join as we advance a new potential treatment for Parkinson's for patients with few options."

Having served in a variety of leadership roles in the pharmaceutical and biotech fields, Caryn has focused on the development, integration, and implementation of global clinical and regulatory strategy across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including her current position as executive vice president, regulatory affairs for Gossamer Bio. Prior to joining Gossamer in 2018, Caryn was managing partner of Development & Strategic Consulting ("DSC") Associates, LLC, vice president of regulatory affairs at Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., vice president of regulatory affairs at FeRx Incorporated, and held managerial positions in both pharmaceutical development and regulatory affairs at Amylin Pharmaceuticals. Caryn began her career as a staff scientist at Hybritech Incorporated. She has coauthored several research publications and is a co-inventor on multiple patent applications.

"It is an honor to be joining Aspen's board of directors at such a pivotal time in the company's development," said Peterson. "This company has the potential to be a transformational force in both regenerative medicine and in neurodegenerative diseases. I look forward to working with the Aspen team to make a real difference in the lives of Parkinson's patients and their families."

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a development stage, private biotechnology company focused on personalized (autologous) cell therapies. The company is developing induced-pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to address diseases with high unmet medical need, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for both sporadic and genetic forms of Parkinson's disease (PD) and extending across the brain and affected organs.

A leading iPSC platform company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and characterize pluripotent-derived cell medicines, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and QC. For more information and important updates, please visit http://www.aspenneuroscience.com

