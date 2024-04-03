Casa Acquires Cryptography Team Chamber, Names New COO and CTO

Combined team expected to reduce friction and improving private key management

DENVER, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa , the leading provider of self-custodial vaults, today announced it has acquired Chamber, a team of experts in applied cryptography and passkeys.

Until recently, Chamber focused on building software that made private keys more secure and user-friendly for a wide variety of use cases. The acquisition was completed in March and is the first in Casa's history.

Casa helps individuals hold the private keys to their bitcoin, ether, and other assets in their own secure multi-key vaults managed in the Casa app. The company has long envisioned private keys taking on a much larger role in our daily lives. The Chamber team will accelerate Casa's roadmap in reducing friction and improving security in storing private keys.

"We continue to be laser-focused on building a future where people have more control and freedom in their lives through the use of private keys, "said Nick Neuman, Casa co-founder and CEO. "We have to make using private keys as simple and safe as possible; people need to feel comfortable using keys to secure their money and data, or they won't do it. The Chamber team's expertise and technology are critical for accelerating our work to build that future for the world."

Both Chamber co-founders have joined the executive team at Casa: William Allen as COO and Bryan Latten as CTO. Allen and Latten have worked alongside each other for more than a decade beginning at Behance, the social network for creatives.

Allen served as Behance COO before its acquisition by Adobe in 2012. There, he continued his work as VP of Product leading several key initiatives such as Behance and 99U as well as helping to start the Content Authenticity Initiative.



Latten was one of the original engineering leaders at Behance and served as VP of Engineering at Adobe, overseeing the company's cloud formation, API management and third-party extensibility platforms and teams.

"We built Chamber on the belief that private keys empower people to own what matters most to them." Allen said. "There is no better place to continue that work than with Casa."

The Chamber announcement comes one week after Casa introduced its latest feature Casa Inheritance , which greatly simplifies crypto inheritance for investors all over the world with support for a wide range of assets.

ABOUT CASA

Casa helps people store bitcoin and other digital assets by empowering them to own, secure, and manage their private keys safely and easily. Founded in 2016, the company helps its members take self-custody of their assets with multi-key vaults for greater protection against single points of failure, such as hacks, theft, and accidents.

https://casa.io

