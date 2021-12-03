Casa Dragones Announces First Major Art Fair Partnership With Art Basel For Its Miami Beach Edition

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Dragones, a small-batch ultra-premium tequila producer is pleased to announce its first partnership with Art Basel, a long-term, multi-year deal. The art world has long embraced multicultural talent, with Mexico's iconic talents in the canons of modern art and design. Now, at the leading art fair in the US, patrons will be able to savor one of the world's finest luxury tequilas, a spirit representing a benchmark of Mexico's finest distillation tradition.

Founded in 2009 by Bertha González Nieves as a meticulously crafted sipping tequila, Casa Dragones is the first tequila brand enlisted as an official partner of Art Basel Miami Beach, joining other world-class luxury brands, including UBS, Audemars Piguet, NetJets, and BMW. Casa Dragones will be an Official Partner for Art Basel Miami Beach, where it will host a hospitality space within the Collectors Lounge designed by longtime friend and Mexican Designer, Hector Esrawe. Casa Dragones selected Studio Esrawe as its work fit perfectly with the brand's desire to showcase the zeitgeist of contemporary Mexican design, while both respecting and modernizing age-old craft traditions.

Inspired by Casa Dragones celebrated Tasting Room in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, serving its acclaimed ultra-premium sipping tequilas, the lounge also showcases Casa Dragones' ongoing commitment to Mexican craftsmanship. The concept of the original Tasting Room stemmed from a deep-seated desire to provide guests a transportive, sensory experience with Casa Dragones terroir. The terroir has been incorporated into the space using obsidian, a naturally occurring volcanic glass found in Casa Dragones' agave fields.

At Art Basel Miami Beach, the Tasting Room model further evolves, with an innovative take on sustainable contemporary Mexican Design. The tasting room offers guests a beautiful, private setting to savor the ritual of tasting. The sumptuous space is crafted out of translucent Mexican white onyx, with brass accents. Stacked onyx columns and shelves evoke Mexico's Basalt Prisms, exquisite rock formations from ancient lava eruptions. Other design motifs are derived from the agave plant itself, with a diamond pattern taken from the plant's pina, from which tequila is made. A circular bar lends itself to social interaction and intimate conversation.

During the fair, a series of events will take place. Casa Dragones puts a creative spin on the concept of guest bartending with a series of "Art-tenders" appearing at its pop-up Tasting Room in the Collectors Lounge. Each day, a notable artist will act as guest mixologist, and present a world-class craft cocktail they have chosen. The Art-Tenders line-up of celebrated artists and creatives include Jorge Mendez Blake, Brendan Fernandes Barbara Sanchez-Kane, Daniel Knorr, Jorge Pardo, Gabriel Rico, Cristobal Riestra, Eduardo Sarabia, Marc Spiegler, and Rirkrit Tiravanjia.

The partnership complements Casa Dragones' history of art collaborations. Casa Dragones CEO and Founder, Bertha Gonzalez Nieves said, "Our partnership with Art Basel underscores Casa Dragones' deep seated support for the arts, an ongoing commitment that has yielded in meaningful collaborations with like-minded creators." Over the years, it has created special editions with artists including Gabriel Orozco, Danh Vo, and Pedro Reyes. Art Basel's Global Director, Marc Spiegler, adds "Our patrons know and love the brand from their ongoing involvement in the arts and presence at our fairs for over 10 years. We are delighted to work with Casa Dragones as an official partner." Casa Dragones' meticulous attention to detail and love of artistic tradition is also shown in its revival of the traditional Mexican art of pepita hand engraving. Each lead-free crystal bottle is signed and numbered, and adorned with this artisanal engraving.

During Art Basel Miami Beach, Casa Dragones will be the exclusive tequila served in any location around Art Basel's official location, including at all the fair's bars, and at official and VIP parties.

ABOUT TEQUILA CASA DRAGONES

Tequila Casa Dragones is a small-batch producer known for its ultra-premium sipping tequilas. Casa Dragones Joven is a master blend of 100% Blue Agave silver and five-year extra aged tequila, delivering a complex, smooth taste that is perfect for sipping and pairing with food. Casa Dragones Blanco is 100% Blue Agave silver tequila, crafted to deliver the pure essence of agave, for a clean, smooth taste that is perfect on the rocks or in signature cocktails. Casa Dragones Barrel Blend is 100% Blue Agave Añejo tequila that achieves its distinctive character by being aged in two styles of custom-made oak barrels, then blended at the end of the aging process to achieve a uniquely smooth, agave-forward taste profile. Casa Dragones celebrated its 10th anniversary in November 2019 in its spiritual home of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where they have La Casa Dragones, the original 17th century stables of the legendary Dragones cavalry, and the "World's Smallest Tequila Bar." Wine Enthusiast awarded Casa Dragones Joven a top rating of 96-points, Casa Dragones Blanco has been rated one of the best Blanco tequilas by Food & Wine and Epicurious, and Wine Spectator praises Casa Dragones Barrel Blend for its "subtle melange of flavors." Casa Dragones is available throughout the U.S., Mexico and select markets in Europe. Casa Dragones is also available online at www.casadragones.com. Follow Casa Dragones on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@casadragones).

SOURCE Casa Dragones