Casa Ecuador - The Embassy of Nature concludes successful Abu Dhabi debut

Ecuador makes history with the first-ever national pavilion at a Formula 1 Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Ecuador – The Embassy of Nature has successfully concluded its first Middle Eastern edition during the Etihad Airways Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Strategically located behind the Formula 1 paddock, the area saw an approximate flow of 60,000 visitors each day over the four-day activation. This privileged position helped consolidate Casa Ecuador as one of the most impactful cultural activations of this year's global F1 calendar. In fact, Ecuador became the first country in the history of an F1 Grand Prix to be present within this exceptional environment.

Image from the gala dinner hosted by Casa Ecuador – The Embassy of Nature at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/Casa Ecuador – The Embassy of Nature)

The immersive pavilion, conceived and designed by Ecuadorian NGO Fundación Identidad Nacional, transported guests into the cultural, environmental, and gastronomic richness of Ecuador. Through its blend of digital innovation, sensory storytelling, and natural installations, the activation strengthened Ecuador's presence on the international stage and deepened cultural connections with the UAE.

Casa Ecuador Abu Dhabi featured a multisensory cacao journey illustrating Ecuador's Amazonian biodiversity and the transformation of cacao into world-renowned chocolate. The experience highlighted Ecuador's leadership in sustainable agriculture and its role as a global source of premium cacao varieties.

The pavilion's centrepiece – a spectacular floral installation of over 100,000 Ecuadorian roses from Sunrite Farms – became one of the most photographed artistic elements at Yas Marina Circuit throughout the race weekend. Ecuadorian roses, celebrated for their quality and vibrancy, symbolised the country's deep connection to nature and its flourishing agricultural exports to the UAE.

Visitors also engaged with 360-degree projections, digital art, natural soundscapes, and curated chocolate and gastronomy tastings that showcased the diversity of Ecuador's four regions: Coast, Andes, Amazon, and Galápagos Islands.

The strong visitor turnout reflects growing interest in Ecuador's culture, biodiversity, and economic potential within the Gulf region.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix event, Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodonico, Marquis of Lises, founder of Fundación Identidad Nacional and cultural ambassador behind Casa Ecuador, said: "Casa Ecuador was born in Paris, matured in Madrid, and rose in Abu Dhabi. Not as an exhibition, not as a pavilion, but as a statement – a statement that identity, creativity, and nature stand at the centre of the global conversation.

"We are announcing a historic milestone: The Embassy of Nature will establish a permanent headquarters in Geneva to advance its diplomatic mission. This is only the beginning, and what we are building together is nothing less than the Formula 1 of humanity's future."

Building on the momentum from Abu Dhabi, Casa Ecuador will continue its global expansion. In 2026, it will debut in New York City during the FIFA World Cup. Additional editions are planned in Miami (USA) and Madrid (Spain), reinforcing Ecuador's expanding cultural, environmental, and diplomatic presence worldwide.

Exclusive terrace experience

W Abu Dhabi hosted an exclusive terrace experience overlooking the Yas Marina Circuit, where the terrace was elegantly decorated with thousands of premium Ecuadorian roses as part of the Casa Ecuador activation. Renowned for their large buds that can open up to 10 cm and their long, refined stems reaching up to 120 cm, the roses created a standout visual feature. This floral showcase extended Ecuador's cultural and natural presence beyond the main pavilion and into one of the Grand Prix weekend's most iconic viewing points.

Gala Casa Ecuador

On December 6, Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodonico hosted a high-profile gala attended by Ecuadorian officials and international business leaders, including Christian Courtin-Clarins, who received a special recognition. The event took place at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, adjacent to the Royal Palace, and featured a bespoke menu entirely sealed with 24-karat edible gold, along with an exclusive live performance by Oscar-winning musician Nicolas Becker.

The evening brought together royalty, business leaders, diplomats, cultural icons, and global innovators. Among the distinguished guests were also the honourees of the night, who received the Casa Ecuador Recognitions awards that celebrate individuals from diverse fields who are driving a future where nature, sustainability, youth, and creativity become engines of transformation.

Inspired by the Palanda vessel, an ancestral symbol of the sacred bond between humanity and territory, these recognitions honour those who embody this legacy in the contemporary world. Among them were Christian Courtin-Clarins, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Clarins Group and a leading figure in global responsible leadership; Thibault de Saint Vincent, President and co-founder of BARNES International Realty and a key figure in the international promotion of territories; Bulut Bağcı, President of the World Tourism Forum Institute and a global leader in responsible tourism; and Michael Koth, General Manager of Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental and a benchmark in hospitality excellence.

Also in attendance were ambassadors from various countries and CEOs from companies such as Zedra, GPS Group, and MBM Group, among others.

The Embassy of Nature

Presented in 2024 at the United Nations, The Embassy of Nature is Luis Felipe Fernández-Salvador y Campodonico's most ambitious initiative. He is the VI Marquis of Lises and president of the Ecuadorian ONG Fundación Identidad Nacional.

Conceived as an emerging supranational entity, The Embassy of Nature seeks to give economic and diplomatic agency to the planet's natural systems. Its core premise is this: nature is the world's most undervalued asset, and must be priced, protected, and integrated into global markets with scientific rigor.

By leveraging AI, blockchain, and advanced verification systems, The Embassy of Nature creates investable ecological instruments – such as tokenised carbon units and biodiversity assets – while promoting sustainable employment and cross-border cooperation. The model extends to heritage through Impossible Properties, linking iconic real estate to surrounding natural reserves to form hybrid ecological-architectural assets uniquely aligned with Middle Eastern priorities in climate innovation and environmental stewardship.

