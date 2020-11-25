Casa Gancia,® Legendary Wine Producer That Introduced Italy's First Sparkling Wine, Celebrates 170th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proud producer of the first Italian sparkling wine and white vermouth, Casa Gancia is celebrating its 170th anniversary by reflecting on its storied heritage and spirit of innovation.

Casa Gancia celebrates its 170th anniversary in 2020. The iconic winery honored the occasion with a special edition bottle.

Founded in 1850 by Carlo and Edoardo Gancia in the Piedmont region of Italy, Casa Gancia is one of the largest producers of sparkling wines, Prosecco and vermouths in the world. For 170 years, Gancia's history has become synonymous with the phrase "Made in Italy," and its wines are distributed in more than 65 countries. The label's global volume growth has increased by 30 percent to date this year.

To commemorate the anniversary, Gancia designed a 170th Anniversary edition sparkling wine bottle and box, released exclusively to partners and associates around the world.

"This milestone for Gancia is about honoring the heritage that established us as an Italian wine pioneer, while at the same time we are looking ahead to the continued expansion of our portfolio to appeal to evolving consumer tastes and preferences in North America and beyond," said Scott Oliver, CEO of Roust Americas, part of the parent company that owns Gancia. "With our winemaking expertise and attention to consumer insights, we are carrying forward Gancia's legacy as one committed to prominent 'firsts.'"

Gancia sparkling wines originate in Langhe-Roero and Monferrato in Piedmont, Italy, known one of the most highly prized vineyard landscapes in the world. The area is also designated a UNESCO World Heritage site. Gancia's wine cellars provide natural thermal insulation with a constant temperature of 54-57° F, which is ideal for the refinement of sparkling wines.

About Casa Gancia

Started by brothers Carlo and Edoardo Gancia in 1850, the House of Gancia created the first sparkling wine and the first white Vermouth in Italy. Since then, Gancia has accumulated an impressive heritage as an expert winemaker and has grown into a respected brand worldwide with an award-wining portfolio of Charmat Method and Classic Method sparkling wines and Italian liqueurs. Gancia is a company that has never forgotten its origins and traditions, while continuously innovating and maintaining focus on every detail required to make exceptional wine. For more information on Gancia, please visit http://gancia.com.



About Roust Americas

Roust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the world's second largest vodka producer by volume. Roust Americas is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of world-class brands like Russian Standard® Vodka, Zubrowka® Vodkas, Green Mark® Vodka, Gancia® wines and liqueurs, and De Luze® cognac. Visit http://www.roust.com to learn more.

