Casa Maestri Unveils Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Cream -- A First-of-Its-Kind Tequila Cream Inspired by a Global Viral Sensation

JALISCO, Mexico and HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Maestri, NOM 1438, one of the world's leading private-label tequila producers, announces the launch of its newest innovation: Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Cream, a luxurious tequila-based cream liqueur designed to capture one of the fastest-growing global flavor trends.

Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Cream

Blending premium tequila with velvety pistachio cream and rich chocolate, this new release delivers a decadent, indulgent profile inspired by the opulence of Dubai's confectionery culture. The result is a smooth, sophisticated spirit that bridges dessert and tequila in a way the category has never seen before.

"This product represents where the spirits industry is heading," said Celia Maestri, CEO of Casa Maestri. "Consumers are no longer just buying alcohol, they are buying experiences, flavors, and stories. With Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Cream, we are delivering all three in one bottle."

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in consumer demand. Pistachio chocolate has seen explosive global growth, with viral momentum generating tens of millions in sales and over 100 million social media impressions in just months.

Casa Maestri is the first scaled tequila producer to bring this trend into the alcohol space, creating a new subcategory within cream liqueurs.

Product Highlights:

Category: Tequila Cream Liqueur

Tequila Cream Liqueur ABV: 15% (30 Proof)

15% (30 Proof) Format: 750 ml

750 ml Base: Premium tequila blended with natural pistachio and chocolate flavors

Premium tequila blended with natural pistachio and chocolate flavors Profile: Smooth, creamy, indulgent with notes of roasted pistachio, cocoa, and subtle agave warmth

Unlike traditional cream liqueurs, Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Cream is crafted to appeal to both tequila drinkers and dessert enthusiasts, opening new consumption occasions across retail, on-premise, and travel channels.

"This is more than a flavor launch, it's a category expansion," added Jose Coira, VP of Global Business Development "We are giving retailers something new that consumers are already searching for."

The product is now available for distribution globally, with rollout plans targeting key U.S., European, and travel retail markets.

About Casa Maestri

Casa Maestri, NOM 1438, is a family-owned tequila distillery based in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. Known for producing over 300 private-label brands distributed in more than 90 countries, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with innovation to shape the future of the agave spirits industry.

Media Contact:

Jose Coira

VP Global Business Development

[email protected]

+1-713-705-3051

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SOURCE Casa Maestri