Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton Installs New Air Purification Wellness Systems in All Guest Rooms and Suites

The Resort Proudly Announces its Investment in Sustainable CleanTech for Healthier Guest Stays

KEY WEST, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton, a landmark resort destination in Old Key West, and AtmosAir Solutions, a sustainable indoor air purification and monitoring solutions company, today announced the hotel has installed a state-of-the-art indoor air purification system to maintain optimal air quality in all its guest rooms for the health and wellness of its guests and staff.

AtmosAir Solutions patented bi-polar ionization (BPI) tubes, installed in the resort's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, is a proactive 24/7 technology that emits ions into the air that seeks, attacks, and neutralizes viruses and bacteria, reduces odors and irritating allergens and has proven highly effective in deterring coronavirus. The technology provides mountaintop fresh air in all guest rooms and suites especially in warm saltwater environments.

Originally opened in 1920, Casa Marina is a legendary resort destination that embodies the elegance of Old Key West and features the island's largest private beach.

As the first and only resort in Key West to install the AtmosAir Solutions technology, the resort's air purification systems installation is among the many enhancements unveiled following its transformational $79 million renovation.

"At Casa Marina, we are dedicated to providing our guests with a stay that not only exceeds their vacation expectations but also cares for their health. By partnering with such a reputable and trustworthy air purification and monitoring solutions company as AtmosAir Solutions, we can ensure our guests breathe the freshest air, contributing to a healthier and more relaxing environment. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience that our guests can feel good about," says John Trovato, managing director, Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton.

"We are delighted to partner with the Casa Marina Key West, a renowned hotel in Key West" said Steve Levine, President, and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions, "safety and wellbeing are key to the guest experience. Our bi-polar ionization technology adds a significant layer of protection and will give the hotel guests confidence in the air they breathe by creating a clean and sanitized indoor environment."

AtmosAir Solutions are installed in over 3,000 hotel rooms globally and continues to support the sustainability of providing clean air to guests and occupants during their travels. AtmosAir Solutions is a Hilton Preferred Supplier, part of Hilton's brand standard, and the preferred technology used by Hilton properties globally.

About Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton

Unveiling a full resort transformation in fall 2023, Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton is a 311-room, century-old landmark exuding Key West elegance in close proximity to the vibrant Duval Street and historic Old Town. Listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, the resort was originally opened on New Year's Eve 1920 as the brainchild of railroad tycoon Henry Flagler, whose vision was honored throughout the renovation and preservation of its timeless charm. The resort's 1,100-foot private beach, the largest in Key West, is home to two iconic activity piers, a bevy of on-site watersports, spa cabanas, and more. The hotel's free-flowing indoor and outdoor spaces encompass four dining outlets including The Canary Room, a lobby lounge boasting floor-to-ceiling hand painted murals of palm trees and a menu of rum flights themed after Ernest Hemingway's famous sea trilogy, as well as Dorada, the resorts signature oceanside restaurant with 180-degree ocean views and an eclectic Baha-Mediterranean featuring dayboat seafood, bold spices, and seasonal produce set to open in Summer 2024. A residential feeling is ever-present at the House by the Sea where the décor thoughtfully captures the spirit of the island, celebrates local artists, and infuses classic comfort with contemporary flair.

About AtmosAir Solutions:

AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield, CT is a leader in solutions for healthier indoor air. The company provides bi-polar ionization air purification technologies that actively, continuously work to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. Every day, AtmosAir is helping the world to see air differently, with solutions that measure, validate, and display real-time indoor air quality data, and deliver ongoing, tangible benefits to human health and productivity. AtmosAir technologies are installed in more than 10,000 buildings worldwide, including commercial offices, health care settings, hotels, cruise ships, universities, and sports facilities. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com

