Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Announces Custom Meeting Package

The Custom Meeting Package is available for weekday meetings (Sunday-Thursday) from now until March 31, 2024. Based on a minimum of 20 rooms contracted per night (on peak), the group coordinator will select three meeting concessions from the following options:

Welcome one-hour Sangria reception, 10% discount on in-house audiovisual equipment, 10% off room rental, 10% off DESUAR Spa treatments or one VIP upgrade to Junior Suite, based on availability.

Casa Munras is home to award-winning Estéban Restaurant, where Executive Chef Ben Hillan's California-inspired Spanish cuisine is prepared with the finest and freshest local ingredients. Indoor and outdoor patio seating is available. Guestrooms feature beautiful hardwoods, granite, and custom-made furnishings. The new year welcomes new mattresses and 50" or 55" flat-screen TV's. Working desks, GuestCast streaming, double-paned windows, plus convenient outlets, air conditioning, enhanced Wi-Fi and high-definition capabilities add to meeting attendees' convenience.

Guests appreciate modern comforts and signature amenities, including parking on-site, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary wifi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments are available at DESUAR, a private day spa located adjacent to the hotel.

Our setting is serene, yet just steps away from restaurants, shops, entertainment, the Monterey Conference Center, Fisherman's Wharf, and the beach. Plus, we are just a five-minute drive to Cannery Row and the world-renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Casa Munras is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940.

www.casamunrashotel.com

For Group Sales, email [email protected] or call: (831) 373-1602

