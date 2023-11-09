Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Announces New Stay, Dine, and Spa Package

--Linger Longer, Save More--

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa announces its new Linger Longer, 50/50/50 stay, dine, and spa package. This package offers incredible savings for guests to stay one night, and the second night is 50% off. Estéban Restaurant also serves up savings. With the purchase of a full-price entrée, the second entrée is 50% off. Also included is the ultimate pampering experience at DESUAR Spa, where guests will enjoy one spa treatment with a second spa treatment at 50% off savings. Linger Longer, 50/50/50 package is available to book before December 7, 2023, for travel through January 31, 2024, based on space availability.

Guestroom at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa

At the heart of downtown Monterey's dining scene, Estéban Restaurant serves Spanish-influenced cuisine with a California twist made from fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Executive Chef Ben Hillan works with local farmers, winemakers, ranchers, fishermen, and artisan producers to cook with the best California seafood, meats, and produce. A local favorite, Estéban Restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating on our gorgeous newly remodeled Mediterranean garden patio. In addition to nightly dining, Estéban is open for Brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DESUAR Spa at Casa Munras offers many healing treatments that work wonders for the body, mind, and spirit. The Spa's carefully curated ambiance pays homage to the Spanish style and the hacienda esthetic features warm, natural wood tones and high ceilings complimented by contemporary decor. Services include massage, scrubs and wraps, CBD treatments, facials, and waxing.

The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is in the heart of picturesque Old Town Monterey, close to area attractions including Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Charming gardens, hacienda-style buildings, and gracious guestrooms pay homage to California's Spanish heritage. Guests appreciate modern comforts and signature amenities, including parking on-site, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary wifi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, and pet-friendly accommodations.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940.

www.casamunrashotel.com For reservations, call: (800) 222-2446 or book now.

SOURCE Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa