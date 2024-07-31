Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Celebrates 200 Years of Hospitality

The iconic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa entrance in downtown Monterey sits upon a piece of property with a fabled history: the site of the expansive hacienda-style adobe developed in 1824 by Don Estéban Munras, a Spanish diplomat, artist, and businessman. The gracious home quickly became the heart of the Munras family's sprawling Rancho San Vicente. Estéban and his wife Catalina built their life around family, farming, trading, and generosity. And so, the tradition of hospitality began.

In the 1940s, the property developed into the Casa Munras Hotel and Cottages and became a popular meeting spot for locals and visitors worldwide who enjoyed its distinctive character and warm hospitality. In 2012, Inns of Monterey purchased the property and its 4.5 acres of land, one of the largest single parcels in Monterey, and brought back the traditional hacienda style.

Today, Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa combines historic charm with modern comfort. The spacious 154 rooms, including seven suites, feature a carefully curated ambiance that pays homage to the Spanish aesthetic. Historic postcard images, framed and hung in each room, provide an authentic sense of place.

While located in the heart of downtown, Casa Munras has a distinctly resort-like feel. The outdoor year-round heated pool begs guests to take a dip and lounge on the deck while they enjoy the prolific rose gardens and beautifully manicured landscape. The hotel's fitness center has cardio and weight training equipment, a Peloton bike, an elliptical machine, a treadmill, free weights, yoga mats, and Pilate balls.

DESUAR, a private day spa adjacent to the hotel, offers a break from everyday life to restore balance and rejuvenate the mind and body with a full menu of luxurious treatments.

Celebrated for its Spanish-inspired Californian cuisine, Estéban Restaurant, named for Estéban Munras, serves lively tapas hour, dinner, grab & go breakfast and weekend brunch. Guests enjoy indoor seating or dining al fresco. The patio's lush garden is a feast for the senses. Lemon, lime, and olive trees, blue Agave plants, Spanish lavender, Santa Barbara daisies, lemon drop fortnight lilies, bougainvillea, kangaroo paw, and star jasmine fill every corner. The finest and freshest local ingredients are sourced from local farmers, winemakers, ranchers, fishermen, and artisan producers.

From Native American roots and Spanish Missionary heritage, Monterey's rich history dates back centuries before the Europeans arrived in America. The young visionary Estéban Munras chose a remarkable location to sow the seeds of hospitality that have flourished for 200 years.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940.

hotelcasamunras.com For reservations, call: (800) 222-2446 or email: [email protected]

SOURCE Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa