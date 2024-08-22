Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Celebrates 200 Years of Hospitality with Festive Party

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating two centuries of hospitality, Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa invites the public to its 200th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $65.00 per person, and children 12 years old and younger can attend for free. Tickets are available for purchase at casamunras.com or Eventbrite.

In addition, Casa Munras offers a special 200th Anniversary Celebration weekend package, including deluxe accommodations for two and two tickets to the event for the price of one. For reservations call 800-222-2446 or contact [email protected].

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with lively Spanish music from the Bolero Brothers and locals' favorite, guitarist Richard DeVinck. In addition, guests will be entertained by the passionate Azahar Flamenco dancers starring Jessica Lucido. Tours of the property and grounds are available. Estéban Restaurant will offer a sampling of its Spanish-inspired California cuisine, including a demonstration and taste of a classic paella with assorted seafood and chicken served in a 4-foot pan on the garden patio; passed appetizers and an oyster bar will also be available. Soft drinks, Spanish and Monterey County wines, and sangria will be served. A Maker's Mark premium bourbon tasting will be poured, including samples of Estéban Restaurant's Maker's Mark Private Reserve. The celebration will culminate with a toast and, of course, a birthday cake at 4:00 p.m. Check-in for the event will be in the hotel lobby, and the activities will take place at Estéban Restaurant, Estéban patio, lobby, and pool.

The iconic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa has a storied history, dating back to 1824 when it was developed by Don Estéban Munras, a Spanish diplomat, artist, and businessman. Over the years, the property has been transformed into the Casa Munras Hotel and Cottages and later revitalized by Inns of Monterey in 2012. Today, the hotel combines historic charm with modern comfort, featuring carefully curated ambiance in its 154 rooms, including seven suites.

While located in downtown Monterey, Casa Munras offers a resort-like experience with amenities such as an outdoor pool heated year-round, a fitness center, and the adjacent DESUAR day spa. The hotel's Estéban Restaurant is renowned for its Spanish-inspired Californian cuisine and lush garden patio.

Contact Casa Munras at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940, or visit https://www.hotelcasamunras.com for reservations.

