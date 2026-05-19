Casca Named a 2026 Best Places to Work in Fintech by American Banker

Fintech startup recognized for building a people-first culture focused on ownership and problem-solving as it scales AI-powered lending technology

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casca, the first AI-native loan origination platform, has been named on the 2026 Best Places to Work in Fintech by American Banker. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

Casca earned recognition for building a highly collaborative workplace centered on innovation, trust and meaningful impact. Lukas Haffer, co-founder and CEO, said, "From the beginning, we've tried to build Casca into a place where people feel connected to the mission behind what they do and empowered to make a real impact. Our team works closely together, solves problems directly with financial institutions and small businesses, and genuinely enjoys spending time with each other. That combination of shared purpose, strong relationships and meaningful work is a big part of what makes Casca special."

"Each year, the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a glimpse into the practices of fintechs whose employees rate their workplaces highly," said Penny Crosman, executive editor of technology at American Banker. "This year, employees appear to value remote work and schedule flexibility above all else, at a time when many traditional financial firms have enforced strict return-to-work policies."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Fintech. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

The 2026 list included 33 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance .

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Fintech program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Casca

Casca accelerates the loan application and origination process using responsible AI. It is the loan origination platform used by the nation's leading SBA lenders and FDIC-Insured banks. Founded in 2023 by banking IT experts and AI researchers from Stanford University, Casca is backed by Y Combinator, Canapi Ventures, Peterson Ventures, Clocktower Ventures, The Fintech Fund, and the Sarah Smith Fund. For more information, visit www.cascading.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Casca