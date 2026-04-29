Casca Selected by Celtic Bank to Power Its SBA Lending Program

One of the nation's top SBA lenders partners with Casca's AI-native platform to accelerate commercial loan origination and scale its SBA 7a portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celtic Bank, a top-ten U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) lender since 2013, today announced a partnership with Casca, the first AI-native loan origination platform for commercial lending. Celtic Bank selected Casca to power its SBA lending program, aiming to grow loan volume, increase conversion rates, and deliver a best-in-class digital borrower experience while significantly reducing manual origination effort.

Celtic Bank chose Casca for the platform's rapid deployment capabilities and ability to scale alongside the bank's ambitious growth plans. Where traditional loan origination system implementations can take a year or more, Casca's modern, cloud-first architecture allowed Celtic Bank to move from contract to configuration in a matter of weeks. The speed of implementation has been a standout factor in the partnership, enabling Celtic's lending teams to get up and running without the prolonged timelines that have historically slowed technology adoption in banking.

For Celtic Bank, the partnership represents a strategic investment in growing its SBA portfolio. As an SBA Preferred Lender with the authority to approve loans without additional SBA review, Celtic is positioned to move quickly on small-dollar lending opportunities. Casca's platform gives lenders the tools to dramatically compress origination timelines, converting more applicants into funded loans through a streamlined digital experience that guides borrowers through the process the way TurboTax guides taxpayers through a tax return. Complex SBA forms like the 1919, 413, and 159 are simplified into an intuitive, step-by-step flow, reducing manual errors and eliminating the back-and-forth that slows down traditional origination. On the back end, Casca automates financial spreading and analysis, turning tasks that once took hours into minutes and freeing Celtic's team to focus on what they do best: getting capital into the hands of small business owners who need it.

"We've been looking for a technology partner that can keep up with our ambitions for small-dollar SBA lending," said Todd Boren, President and COO of Celtic Bank. "Casca's speed to deploy and ability to scale with us has been unlike anything we've experienced with traditional lending technology. We're excited to grow our SBA portfolio with a platform that was built for the way we want to lend."

Casca's platform is purpose-built for commercial and SBA lending, compressing origination timelines from months to days. The platform integrates seamlessly with the third-party systems banks already rely on, including credit bureaus, document verification providers, and core banking systems, creating a unified origination experience for both lenders and borrowers. For Celtic Bank's SBA 7(a) Express program, this means small business owners can apply, receive a decision, and move toward funding through a streamlined digital experience.

"Behind every SBA loan is a family betting on themselves, a Main Street storefront opening its doors, a community getting stronger. That's why we built Casca," said Lukas Haffer, CEO and Co-Founder of Casca. "When lenders like Celtic Bank can move faster and reach more borrowers, the impact ripples out to the communities those businesses serve. Celtic shares our belief that access to capital shouldn't be held back by outdated technology, and we're proud to partner with them to get more funding to the small business owners who need it most."

Celtic Bank joins a growing roster of leading financial institutions leveraging Casca's AI-native platform, including Live Oak Bank, the nation's #1 SBA 7(a) lender by dollar volume, and Huntington National Bank, the #1 SBA 7(a) lender by number of loans.

About Celtic Bank

Celtic Bank is a privately owned industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and one of the nation's most active SBA lenders. Founded in 2001, Celtic Bank offers a comprehensive suite of tailored financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses that empower both business owners and financial innovators. As an SBA Preferred Lender ranked among the top ten largest SBA lenders in the U.S. since 2013, Celtic Bank has the authority to approve SBA loans directly, delivering faster turnaround times and more flexible terms to borrowers. For more information, visit celticbank.com.

About Casca

Casca is the first AI-native loan origination platform for commercial lending. Casca compresses origination timelines from months to days by automating data entry, document collection, and compliance workflows. Casca's platform is trusted by the nation's leading SBA lenders, including Live Oak Bank, Huntington National Bank, and Celtic Bank. Founded in 2022 and backed by $33 million in funding from Canapi Ventures, Live Oak Ventures, and Huntington, Casca is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit cascading.ai.

SOURCE Casca