Cascade Organic Flour Unveils New 50 lb. Bag for Distributors, Commercial & Wholesale Bakeries, and School Foodservice

ROYAL CITY, Wash., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Organic Flour has recently introduced a new 50 lb. bag specifically designed for retail and wholesale distributors, commercial and wholesale bakeries, and schools and other institutional buyers.

The new 50 lb. bag follows Cascade's release in 2021 of 5 lb. bags of Organic All-Purpose Flour and Organic Whole Wheat Flour for retail and online sales.

Cascade Organic Flour 50 lb. bag - front and back Cascade Organic Flour 50 lb. bag - front

The new 50 lb. bags will be used to distribute several of Cascade's organic flours including: Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Sprouted Flour, Organic Bread Flour, Organic Whole Grain All-Purpose Flour, Organic Rye Flour and Organic Corn Flour.

Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic wheat, organic grains, and organic flour in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Organic Flour's modern flour mill is next to its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State.

Since 2014, Cascade Organic Flour has been milling organic flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States and is a top manufacturer of premium natural organic flours in the Western US.

The rich volcanic soils of Cascade's organic farm are irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. As a result, Cascade's organic farm produces some of the highest quality and premium organic grains in the world. More importantly, our flours and grains are certified organic, natural, and non-GMO.

For more information Cascade's new 50 lb. bags for retail and wholesale distributors, commercial and wholesale bakeries, and schools and other institutional buyers, please contact Justin Brown at [email protected] or 509-855-7450.

SOURCE Cascade Organic Flour