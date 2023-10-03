Cascade Pacific Council Appoints Matt Joyner for Dual Roles

News provided by

Fortis Capital Advisors

03 Oct, 2023, 16:22 ET

Matt Joyner added as Chair of Endowment Committee and Trust Committee Member

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cascade Pacific Council of the Boy Scouts of America, in collaboration with Fortis Capital Advisors, has appointed Matt Joyner as Chair of the Endowment Committee and Member of the Trust Committee. With a notable finance background and commitment to the community, Joyner is primed to enhance the council's financial objectives and mission.

With a distinguished career in finance and a strong commitment to community service, Matt Joyner brings a wealth of experience to both roles. As Chair of the Endowment Committee, he will emphasize the growth of the Cascade Pacific Council's endowment and ensure prudent trust asset management, resonating with the Boy Scouts' core principles. Gary Carroll, CEO of the Cascade Pacific Council, remarked, "We enthusiastically welcome Joyner. His financial expertise and alignment with our mission makes him a perfect fit for these vital roles. His leadership and financial expertise will drive the council's mission and financial goals forward."

Fortis Capital Advisors is equally enthusiastic. "Matt Joyner's appointment reflects our commitment to supporting the communities we serve," stated Rob Hagg, CEO of Fortis Capital Advisors. "We believe his leadership will enhance the stewardship of the Cascade Pacific Council, ultimately benefiting individuals across the council."

Matt Joyner expressed his excitement for this new chapter: "It's an honor to be part of an organization like the Boy Scouts. As an Eagle Scout, I am eager to contribute to the organization's growth and help ensure its legacy for the next generation."

Fortis Capital Advisors and the Cascade Pacific Council of the Boy Scouts of America look forward to working closely with Matt Joyner to advance their shared mission of character development and community engagement.

About the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America

Cascade Pacific Council, BSA (CPC) serves around 8,000 youths across 19 counties in NW Oregon and SW Washington. We provide unique programs fostering leadership and citizenship, welcoming all backgrounds and perspectives. Join our inclusive, safe environment. Learn more at https://cpcbsa.org.

About Fortis Capital Advisors

Fortis Capital Advisors offers advanced tech, compliance, back-office support, and wealth management tools, enabling advisors to prioritize client acquisition and relations, visit fortiscapitaladvisors.com for more.

Investment Advice is offered through Fortis Capital Advisors, LLC, 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Building 700, Unit 700, Reno, NV 89521. (913) 222-8862.

Chris Bartell, Director of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

Alyson Cohen, Associate Marketing Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Fortis Capital Advisors

Also from this source

Fortis Capital Advisors expands to the Pacific Northwest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.