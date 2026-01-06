Cascade Services Announces 2026 Ugly HVAC Giveaway Across Five of its Brands

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Services, a premier residential tri-trade services platform, is excited to announce that five of its brands have launched an Ugly HVAC contest running this month through February 28, 2026! After the success of the 2025 contest that was held with Mid Florida Heating and Air and Smith and Keene Home Services, the decision was made to make this an annual contest and expand it to other brands including Elmer's Home Services, Aztil Air Conditioning, and Capital City Comfort Solutions. "Too many homeowners are relying on outdated, inefficient, or visibly deteriorating HVAC systems. This contest while fun, gives customers an opportunity to improve their home comfort in a big way," said Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services.

"Last year's winners from Mid Florida Heating and Air and Smith and Keene Home Services were so grateful for their new systems, we knew we had to expand this to other markets. Whether the system has an ugly personality or is ugly looking, we want to hear from you," stated Amanda Swartz, CMO of Cascade Services. "One lucky winner for each brand will receive a new HVAC system with installation – free of charge! Whether your HVAC is duct-taped together, clanks, groans or is louder than a thunderstorm, or has a cranky personality, we want to help!"

Here are all the ugly details! Contest runs until February 28, 2026, and a winner for each brand will be selected on March 13, 2026. Submit your details and tell us the ugly truth on why we should select your unit as the winner!

For residents in our Mid Florida Heating and Air services areas including Melbourne, Gainesville, Ocala, and the Lady Lakes regions of Florida, tell us your ugly story here.

For residents in our Aztil AC service areas around West Palm Beach, Florida area, tell us the ugly truth here

For residents served by our Smith and Keene business living in the Hampton Roads area around Chesapeake, Virginia, you can spill the ugly details here.

For residents living in Richmond, Virginia, the Capital City Comfort Solutions entry form is here.

For residents in our Elmer's Home Services service areas including the greater San Antonio and Dallas areas, tell us your ugly story here

Keeping on the ugly theme, here are detailed rules:

Mid Florida Heating and Air:

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Starts 1/2/26 at 12:01 am ET thru 2/28/26 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to FL residents in FL at least 18+. Further limitations apply. All terms available at https://www.mid-fla.com/contest/

Aztil Air Conditioning:

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Starts 1/2/26 at 12:01 am ET thru 2/28/26 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to FL residents in FL at least 18+. Further limitations apply. All terms available at https://www.aztilac.com/contest/

Smith and Keene:

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Starts 1/2/26 at 12:01 am ET thru 2/28/26 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to VA residents in VA at least 18+. Further limitations apply. All terms available at https://smithandkeene.com/contest/

Capital City Comfort Solutions:

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Starts 1/2/26 at 12:01 am ET thru 2/28/26 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to VA residents in VA at least 18+. Further limitations apply. All terms available at https://capitalcitycomfortsolutions.com/contest/

Elmer's Home Services:

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Starts 1/2/26 at 12:01 am ET thru 2/28/26 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to TX residents in TX at least 18+. Further limitations apply. All terms available at https://elmershomeservices.com/contest/

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, reach out to [email protected] or visit www.cascadeservices.com.

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

