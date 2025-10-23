Cascade Services Announces the Acquisition of East Coast Mechanical in South Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Services is excited to announce its 10th acquisition in the state of Florida, and 13th overall, with the acquisition of East Coast Mechanical ("ECM") from Air Pros Solutions, LLC.

East Coast Mechanical, also known as ECM Air Conditioning, is South Florida's largest air conditioning plumbing, electrical and home warranty company. Headquartered in Boynton Beach, East Coast Mechanical has been conducting home services in communities from Pembroke Pines through Vero Beach Florida since 1985.

"This acquisition represents another important milestone in our expansion efforts as we increase our footprint of top-tier HVAC service offerings throughout the Gulf States," said Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services. "We are very pleased to welcome East Coast Mechanical into the Cascade Services family of brands. They have built a strong reputation for providing high quality, energy efficient systems and exceptional service, which has made the company extremely popular with consumers. We are excited for the potential ahead for the business under our umbrella of resources."

ECM will continue to operate with the same level of dedication to customer satisfaction, while benefitting from Cascade Services' extensive resources and operational expertise.

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, reach out to [email protected] or visit www.cascadeservices.com.

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

