Cascade Services Announces Ugly HVAC Giveaway Across Two of its Brands

Cascade Services, a premier residential tri-trade services platform, is excited to announce that two of its brands have launched an Ugly HVAC contest! Mid Florida Heating and Air and Smith and Keene Home Services are both running this contest and have invited residents in their service areas to submit an entry sharing why their HVAC is the ugliest! One lucky winner for each brand will receive a new HVAC system with installation – free of charge! Whether your HVAC is duct-taped together, clanks, groans or is louder than a thunderstorm, or has a cranky personality, we want to help!

"Whether the system is ugly looking or has an ugly personality, we thought this was a great way to hear from residents in these markets on why they need a new HVAC system! Our creative teams have had a fun time developing the promotions for these giveaways" stated Amanda Swartz, CMO of Cascade Services. "We want to see how the residents in the service areas for Mid Florida Heating and Air and Smith and Keene respond to this promotion as this may be something we launch across all our businesses" Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services shared.

Here are all the ugly details! Contest runs until February 28, 2025, and a winner for each brand will be selected on March 7, 2025. Submit your details and tell us the ugly truth on why we should select your unit as the winner!

For residents in Melbourne, Gainesville, Ocala, and the Lady Lakes regions of Florida, tell us your ugly story here.

For residents in the Hampton Roads area around Chesapeake, Virginia, you can spill the ugly details here.

Keeping on the ugly theme, here are detailed rules:

Mid Florida Heating and Air:

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Starts 1/2/25 at 12:01 am ET thru 2/28/25 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to FL residents in FL at least 18+. Further limitations apply. All terms available at https://www.mid-fla.com/contest/

Smith and Keene:

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Starts 1/2/25 at 12:01 am ET thru 2/28/25 at 11:59 pm ET. Open only to VA residents in VA at least 18+. Further limitations apply. All terms available at https://smithandkeene.com/contest/

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, reach out to [email protected] or visit www.cascadeservices.com.

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

