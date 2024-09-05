Cascade Services Announces the Acquisitions of Sun Plumbing in Florida and Smith & Keene Home Services in Virgina

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Services, a premier residential tri-trade services platform, has recently made two additional acquisitions, marking their 10th and 11th acquisitions over the last 24 months.

Sun Plumbing, serving Brevard County in Florida since 1947, marks Cascade's 10th acquisition and the first fully focused plumbing business that they have acquired. "By bringing Sun Plumbing into our family of brands, we are able to expand our footprint in the Melbourne, Florida market and offer our HVAC customers at Mid Florida Heating and Air and Kabran a trusted plumbing partner," Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services, shared.

Additionally, Cascade Services is delighted to welcome Smith and Keene Home Services LLC to their family of brands. Smith and Keene Home Services is a premier provider of heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, and electrical installation and repair services serving the Chesapeake and Greater Norfolk, VA markets.

"This transaction represents a first of its kind for Cascade. The Smith and Keene Home Services business was a carve-out of the Retail (Installation) and Service (Repair) divisions from the parent company's Smith & Keene Electric Service, Inc. new construction business that had been in the area since its founding in 1947. Smith & Keene Electric Service, Inc. will do business post-closing as S & K Electric, and they will continue to provide the same high-quality service to their homebuilder customers. This was a complex transaction that incorporated a transition services agreement across several core functions of the companies, including Accounting, Information Technology, Marketing and Human Resources," stated Johnson.

As the 11th addition to the Cascade Residential Services platform, the Smith and Keene team will continue to operate with the same outstanding commitment to customers. The acquisition advances our strategic plan to grow our regional footprint, provide opportunities for vendor expansion, and improve customer service options.

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, reach out to [email protected] or visit www.cascadeservices.com.

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

