Cascade Services Announces the Rebrand of Air Boca to Aztil Air Conditioning

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Services, a premier residential tri-trade services platform has announced the consolidation of the Air Boca brand into Aztil Air Conditioning. "As the first of its kind, this tuck in represents another significant milestone for us, said Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services. "This was a compelling growth opportunity as both of these businesses served similar customer bases in the greater West Palm Beach area."

Ana de Oliveria, General Manager of Aztil Air Conditioning, added "With this consolidation, we can streamline operations and offer Air Boca customers additional support and expanded services, including air quality control and duct cleaning. The same team of Air Boca service technicians are still with us, they are simply sporting a new shade of blue and red!"

Cascade has completed ten acquisitions since their inception of August 2022. Chris Zugaro, Partner at Trive Capital, noted, "We continue to look for high performing HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing businesses to further fuel Cascade Services aggressive growth strategy in the broader Southeastern United States."

Eric Hsu, Managing Director at Trive Capital, added, "As we continue to add to the Cascade Services portfolio of brands, we may apply a tuck in approach as part of our acquisition and growth strategy in certain markets, as represented through the Air Boca tuck in."

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, reach out to [email protected] or visit www.cascadeservices.com.

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Cascade Services