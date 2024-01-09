Cascade Services continues to grow their portfolio of brands with additional acquisitions in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Services has expanded their footprint in Florida with the acquisition of three additional residential HVAC providers: Kabran Air Conditioning and Heating (www.kabran.com), Comfort Experts (www.comfortexpertsusa.com), and Hearth and Home (www.hearth-home.com). "We are thrilled to welcome these companies to the Cascade Services family. These brands have a proven history of delivering outstanding service to their respective markets in Florida and their reputations align with our core goal of partnering with best-in-class HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractors", shared Ty Johnson, CEO of Cascade Services.

Cascade Services has experienced tremendous growth since their inception in August 2022, with nine brands under their umbrella and plans to grow at a similar pace heading into 2024. "We are excited about Cascade's growth, and look forward to partnering with other leading residential service companies to provide high quality service to homeowners in new markets", shared Eric Hsu, Managing Director at Trive Capital.

Cascade is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical space. If you are interested in learning more or joining the Cascade family of brands, reach out at [email protected] or visit www.cascadeservices.com.

About Cascade Services

Cascade Services is a premier residential tri-trade services platform. Cascade was founded to partner with market-leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors with best-in-class residential service technicians across the Southern United States. Cascade strives to be the preferred acquirer for family-owned business operators, the ideal employer to its team members, and to provide world-class service to its residential customers.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a private investment firm with experience creating super-regional and national platforms by leveraging its expertise in mergers and acquisitions, profit center integration, and team building to drive performance. Headquartered in Austin, TX, LP First Capital maintains an active presence in much of the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest markets as it continues to take interest in building best-in-class businesses within traditionally fragmented industries.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Cascade Services