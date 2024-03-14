CASCADE VACATION RENTALS, THE LARGEST PROPERTY MANAGER ON THE NORTH SHORE, ADDS ADDITIONAL LUTSEN OFFERINGS

LUTSEN, Minn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Vacation Rentals , the largest property manager on the North Shore, recently added The Cliffhouse Townhomes and the Lutsen Log Cabins to its portfolio of rental options that run from south of Duluth to the Canadian border and up the Gunflint Trail.

The company, founded in 2004, now offers nearly 200 properties to choose from, including luxury properties on the shores of Lake Superior, off-the-grid wilderness lake cabins, the Poplar River Condos nestled at the base of Lutsen Mountain, and now the Lutsen Log Cabins and Cliffhouse Townhomes.

"With this early spring-like weather, we are expecting a robust season on the North Shore and Cascade Vacation Rentals is thrilled to be expanding our offerings of unique properties - there truly is something for everyone," said Clair Nalezny, co-owner of Cascade Vacation Rentals. "There are so many great activities to check out this spring including early season hiking on the Superior Hiking Trail, the start of waterfall season, which usually peaks April and May, biking the Gitchi-Gami State Trail or checking out our growing pop-up Nordic Sauna options. Add in great dining and local brews and a dream getaway awaits. We are already seeing bookings ahead of schedule for several of the summer months."

Last year, Cascade Vacation Rentals announced that they had nearly doubled in size with the addition of the 72 units of the Poplar River Condos, formerly managed by Lutsen Resort. The addition of the Cliffhouse Townhomes and the Lutsen Log Cabins, also formerly managed by Lutsen Resort, will add an additional 16 units to the lineup of rental options and allow those guests who loved their Lutsen vacations to continue with those family traditions. More than 70 of Cascade's rentals are pet-friendly.

In addition to managing the largest offering of rental properties, Cascade Vacation Rentals employee Jaye White also produces the podcast Exploring the North Shore which offers more than 50 episodes featuring regional activities and attractions. The seasoned staff at Cascade is happy to help guests book their dream getaway. Visit the Cascade Vacation Rentals website or call 877-415-8974.

