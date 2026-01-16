Cascades announces appointment of François Fillion as Vice-President, Excellence

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) announces the appointment of François Fillion, currently Vice-President, Finance for the Packaging sector, as Vice-President, Excellence. He will succeed Emmanuelle Migneault, recently appointed Chief Human Resources Officer.

François Fillion, appointed Vice-President, Excellence of Cascades (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

François Fillion holds a bachelor's degree in commerce with a major in accounting from McGill University and a graduate degree in accounting from the Université du Québec à Montréal, and joined Cascades in 2009. He began his career as a financial analyst. Since then, he has held a number of key positions, including Director, Accounting and Consolidation, Corporate Controller and Vice-President, Finance for our corporate operations, and then successively for our Tissue and Packaging sectors.

François Fillion rose through the ranks at Cascades thanks to his skills, leadership and ability to mobilize high-performance teams. He also successfully completed several strategic and structuring projects that have helped transform the organization.

"We are thrilled to promote François to the position of Vice-President, Excellence," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades. "He is a capable leader driven to make Cascades a more efficient, agile and high-performing company. His in-depth knowledge of our organization and leadership skills will be invaluable in furthering the integration our culture of excellence and helping our teams prioritize and implement value-generating initiatives. Thanks to François, we will continue transforming Cascades to support our growth, focusing on optimizing our assets and people while bringing our core values to life."

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,500 women and men across a network of 65 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.