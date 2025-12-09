Emmanuelle Migneault to succeed Maryse Fernet as Chief Human Resources Officer of Cascades

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades inc. (TSX: CAS) announced today that Emmanuelle Migneault, currently Vice-President, Excellence, has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer. She will assume her new duties as of January 5, 2026. She will succeed Maryse Fernet, who will be leaving on her well-deserved retirement in February 2026, after more than 38 years with Cascades—including 18 as the helm of Human Resources.

Emmanuelle Migneault, appointed Chief Human Resources Officer of Cascades

A graduate of Université Laval's business administration program, with a specialization in human resources and Organizational Information Systems, Emmanuelle Migneault has been with Cascades since 2001. She began her career as Director of Human Resources for the succession program. She also held the position of Vice President of Human Resources in two of our business sectors, as well as at the corporate level. Emmanuelle has also completed training in Lean Manufacturing and continuous improvement. Through her career marked by strategic mandates and transformational challenges, Emmanuelle rose through the ranks to the role of Vice-President, Excellence in November 2024.

"We are pleased to promote Emmanuelle, who is truly a product of Cascades, to new responsibilities within our company. Her extensive experience, her strong team spirit, her natural and engaging leadership, and her will to win will be invaluable in fostering the integration of our culture of excellence, supporting the achievement of our strategic ambitions, while caring for our customers and our most precious resource: our employees. I am confident that she is the right person to take on this new challenge," said Hugues Simon, President and CEO of Cascades.

"I would also like to pay tribute to Maryse Fernet, who will soon enjoy a well-deserved retirement after dedicating more than 38 years to her second family: Cascades. Maryse has held numerous positions within the company and has been at the heart of many strategic projects that have shaped who we are today. She was the architect behind the implementation and modernization of our HR processes. She is an inspiring leader, a mentor to many, and above all, one of the guardians of our culture and values, which she has always defended with conviction. On behalf of the thousands of Cascaders who have crossed her path, I thank her for her remarkable service and wish her a happy retirement," added Hugues Simon.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,500 talented people across a network of 65 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

