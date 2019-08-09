Cascades Announces Record Sales and Adjusted OIBD for the Second Quarter of 2019; Quarterly Dividend Increased from $0.04 to $0.08 Per Share

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Q2 2019 Highlights

Sales of $1,275 million

Operating income of $82 million

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 1 of $154 million

Net earnings per share of $0.33

Operating income of $84 million

OIBD of $156 million

Net earnings per share of $0.28

(compared to in Q1 2019 and in Q2 2018) Net debt1 of $1,861 million as at June 30, 2019 (compared to $1,878 million as at March 31, 2019 ) and net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 at 3.3x on a pro-forma basis2.

1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section. 2 Pro-forma basis to include 2018 business combinations on a LTM basis and IFRS 16 Leases impact on an annualized basis as at June 30, 2019.





Mr. Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Cascades delivered record quarterly sales and adjusted OIBD that were in line with expectations in the second quarter. All our segments executed well. Tissue results were supported by favourable input costs and selling prices and better operational performance, notably at the St. Helens mill in Oregon, Containerboard Packaging performance reflected lower OCC prices and good operational flexibility within a context of softer demand and pricing pressure, while European Boxboard and Specialty Products results benefited from recent business acquisitions.

On the strategic front, we announced the acquisition of substantially all of the Orchids Paper Products assets in early July. This move provides compelling optimization opportunities for our Tissue platform while reinforcing the operational foundation of this segment's U.S. consumer product business. Furthermore, the addition of these assets accelerates our ongoing Tissue modernization plan, is aligned with our efforts to enhance the quality of the products we manufacture, and reinforces our initiatives to support the growth of our customers and the segment. On the Containerboard side, analysis of the Bear Island conversion project in Virginia is advancing, with added time being taken to determine the optimal structure to successfully execute the project and to minimize risk. We expect to provide additional information by the end of the year.

Finally, we are pleased to announce that we are increasing our quarterly dividend from $0.04 to $0.08 per share. This step reflects our strong asset base and financial fundamentals. We continue to prioritize capital investments and debt reduction in our capital allocation, and believe that this dividend increase, amounting to approximately $15 million annually, will not impact our financial flexibility to continue to focus on these priorities for creation of shareholder value. At the same time, we will provide our shareholders with a higher cash return on their investment that is better aligned with the industry."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information













(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Sales

1,275



1,230



1,180

As reported

















Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1

154



139



131

Operating income

82



72



73

Net earnings

31



24



27

per share $ 0.33

$ 0.26

$ 0.28

Adjusted1

















Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)

156



135



134

Operating income

84



68



76

Net earnings

26



13



29

per share $ 0.28

$ 0.14

$ 0.30

Margin (OIBD)

12.2 %

11.0 %

11.4 % 1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.













Segmented OIBD as reported







(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Packaging Products





Containerboard 114 111 102 Boxboard Europe 30 29 30 Specialty Products 13 11 9







Tissue Papers 17 4 7







Corporate Activities (20) (16) (17) OIBD as reported 154 139 131

Segmented adjusted OIBD1







(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Packaging Products





Containerboard 113 104 105 Boxboard Europe 30 29 30 Specialty Products 13 12 9







Tissue Papers 18 9 7







Corporate Activities (18) (19) (17) Adjusted OIBD 156 135 134 1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 (compared to the same period last year)

Sales of $1,275 million increased by $95 million, or 8%, compared to the same period last year, attaining a record level for the second quarter. Specifically, Tissue sales increased by $34 million or 10%, reflecting a higher average selling price, a more favourable sales mix and exchange rate, partially offset by slightly lower volume following the previously announced closure of 2 paper machines in Ontario. European Boxboard sales increased by $38 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year. This was largely driven by the business acquisition in Spain at the end of 2018, which served to more than offset less favourable selling price and mix and Canadian dollar - euro exchange rate. The Specialty Products segment generated an 18% or $29 million sales improvement year-over-year, reflecting 2018 acquisitions and improved pricing, sales mix and volumes on the packaging side. Combined, these benefits more than offset lower results from the Recovery & Recycling sub-segment due to price erosion of recycled material. Finally, sales in the Containerboard Packaging group decreased by $13 million or 3% year-over-year. This was entirely driven by lower volume, which more than mitigated the benefits of a more favourable exchange rate and sales mix, while average selling prices were stable year-over-year.

The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $154 million in the second quarter of 2019. This compares to the $131 million generated in the same period last year. This reflects higher average selling prices, a more favourable sales mix and lower raw material prices in the Tissue and Containerboard segments. In the case of both segments, these benefits were partially offset by lower volumes during the period. Tissue results also benefited from ongoing efforts to realign the financial performance by reducing costs and improving execution. This segment also recorded $4 million of prior year U.S. tax credits during the second quarter. Business acquisitions completed in the last twelve months contributed to the year-over-year improvements generated by Specialty Products and European Boxboard. Results in the Specialty Products segment also benefited from volume and selling price improvements in packaging sub-segments compared to the prior year, the benefits of which offset lower Recovery results attributable to raw material pricing erosion. 2019 operating results also include the beneficial impact of IFRS 16 accounting for leases, which increased second quarter 2019 OIBD by approximately $7 million.

On an adjusted basis1, second quarter 2019 OIBD stood at $156 million, versus $134 million in the prior year.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our second quarter 2019 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

$4 million charge in Corporate Activities related to an environmental provision (OIBD and net earnings)

charge in Corporate Activities related to an environmental provision (OIBD and net earnings) $5 million gain in Corporate Activities related to an insurance settlement from a prior year event (OIBD and net earnings)

gain in Corporate Activities related to an insurance settlement from a prior year event (OIBD and net earnings) $4 million charge in Corporate Activities associated with transaction fees paid for the Orchids' assets acquisition (OIBD and net earnings)

charge in Corporate Activities associated with transaction fees paid for the Orchids' assets acquisition (OIBD and net earnings) $6 million unrealized gain on the fair value revaluation of an option granted in the Bear Island project (net earnings)

For the 3-month period ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation posted net earnings of $31 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to net earnings of $27 million, or $0.28 per share, in the same period of 2018. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $26 million in the second quarter of 2019, or $0.28 per share, compared to net earnings of $29 million, or $0.30 per share, in the same period of 2018.

1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section.

Near-Term and Strategic Outlook

Discussing the outlook for Cascades, Mr. Plourde commented: "Near-term results in the Containerboard business segment are expected to improve both sequentially and year-over-year, following usual seasonal trends and current market dynamics, while Tissue performance is expected to continue its positive trend in the third quarter. European Boxboard performance is expected to benefit from its recent acquisition on a year-over-year basis, while sequential performance is expected to moderate as a result of lower seasonal demand following holiday-related closures in the third quarter, and lower pricing. We anticipate stable near-term results in the Specialty Products segment both year-over-year and sequentially, as the impact of ongoing lower recycled fibre pricing on the recovery operations is expected to be offset by stable pricing and volumes in packaging. On a consolidated basis, third quarter performance is expected to improve year-over-year and be moderately higher on a sequential basis."

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on September 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2019. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the second quarter of 2019, Cascades did not purchase any shares.

2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 11,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 98 123 Accounts receivable 690 635 Current income tax assets 29 29 Inventories 605 606 Current portion of financial assets 8 10 Assets held for sale 3 —

1,433 1,403 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 81 81 Property, plant and equipment 2,532 2,505 Intangible assets with finite useful life 189 204 Financial assets 18 20 Other assets 53 42 Deferred income tax assets 144 134 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 545 556

4,995 4,945 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 16 16 Trade and other payables 768 781 Current income tax liabilities 32 23 Current portion of long-term debt 77 55 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 8 6 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 104 101

1,005 982 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,866 1,821 Provisions for contingencies and charges 44 42 Financial liabilities 7 14 Other liabilities 190 202 Deferred income tax liabilities 194 200

3,306 3,261 Equity



Capital stock 487 490 Contributed surplus 16 16 Retained earnings 1,022 997 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (14) 2 Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,511 1,505 Non-controlling interests 178 179 Total equity 1,689 1,684

4,995 4,945

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS







For the 3-month periods ended

June 30, For the 6-month periods ended

June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019

2018 Sales

1,275

1,180

2,505

2,278 Cost of sales and expenses















Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $72 million for 3-month period (2018 — $58 million) and $139 million for 6-month period (2018 — $113 million))

1,081

1,003

2,139

1,949 Selling and administrative expenses

111

102

215

205 Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others

3

—

(7)

(66) Impairment charges and restructuring costs

1

—

10

— Foreign exchange gain

(1)

—

(1)

(1) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(2)

2

(5)

6



1,193

1,107

2,351

2,093 Operating income

82

73

154

185 Financing expense

25

19

50

39 Interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities

10

4

24

7 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments

(1)

—

(7)

(1) Fair value revaluation gain on investments

—

—

—

(5) Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(2)

(3)

(4)

(4) Earnings before income taxes

50

53

91

149 Provision for income taxes

10

16

18

40 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period

40

37

73

109 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

9

10

18

21 Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period

31

27

55

88 Net earnings per share















Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.93 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.58 $ 0.90 Weighted average basic number of shares outstanding

93,636,771

94,638,464

93,900,400

94,824,718 Weighted average number of shares

95,058,479

97,011,800

95,395,585

97,404,264

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







For the 3-month periods ended

June 30, For the 6-month periods ended

June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 40 37 73 109 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries (21) 10 (58) 50 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities 14 (7) 35 (30) Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts — — 1 (1) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (1) 1 (1) 1 Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments (1) 2 (2) 3 Recovery of income taxes — — — 3

(9) 6 (25) 26 Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits (10) 4 (15) 5 Recovery (provision) of income taxes 1 (1) 3 (1)

(9) 3 (12) 4 Other comprehensive income (loss) (18) 9 (37) 30 Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period 22 46 36 139 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 7 7 9 25 Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period 15 39 27 114

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY





For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - End of previous period, as reported 490 16 1,000 2 1,508 180 1,688 Business combination — — (3) — (3) (1) (4) Adjusted balance - End of previous period 490 16 997 2 1,505 179 1,684 New IFRS adoption — — (9) — (9) — (9) Adjusted balance - Beginning of period 490 16 988 2 1,496 179 1,675 Comprehensive income













Net earnings — — 55 — 55 18 73 Other comprehensive loss — — (12) (16) (28) (9) (37)

— — 43 (16) 27 9 36 Dividends — — (7) — (7) — (7) Redemption of shares (3) — (2) — (5) — (5) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — — — — — (10) (10) Balance - End of period 487 16 1,022 (14) 1,511 178 1,689

















For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 492 16 982 (35) 1,455 146 1,601 New IFRS adoption — — (2) 2 — — — Adjusted Balance - Beginning of period 492 16 980 (33) 1,455 146 1,601 Comprehensive income













Net earnings — — 88 — 88 21 109 Other comprehensive income — — 4 22 26 4 30

— — 92 22 114 25 139 Dividends — — (8) — (8) — (8) Issuance of shares upon exercise of stock options 5 (1) — — 4 — 4 Redemption of shares (5) — (7) — (12) — (12) Capital contribution from a non-controlling interest — — — — — 1 1 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — — — — — (10) (10) Balance - End of period 492 15 1,057 (11) 1,553 162 1,715

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For the 3-month periods ended

June 30, For the 6-month periods ended

June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities







Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 31 27 55 88 Adjustments for:







Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 35 23 74 46 Depreciation and amortization 72 58 139 113 Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others 3 — (6) (66) Impairment charges and restructuring costs — — 5 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) 3 (5) 7 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (1) — (7) (1) Provision for income taxes 10 16 18 40 Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — — (5) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (2) (3) (4) (4) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 9 10 18 21 Net financing expense paid (16) (18) (59) (55) Net income taxes received (paid) (2) (1) (2) 2 Dividends received 2 1 2 1 Employee future benefits and others (15) (5) (22) (7)

124 111 206 180 Changes in non-cash working capital components (36) 5 (66) (26)

88 116 140 154 Investing activities







Investments in associates and joint ventures 1 — 1 (2) Payments for property, plant and equipment (53) (67) (119) (150) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 1 1 2 82 Change in intangible and other assets (1) (3) (2) (7) Net cash acquired (paid) in business combinations (14) — (14) 3

(66) (69) (132) (74) Financing activities







Bank loans and advances (2) (2) — (15) Change in credit facilities 1 (26) 65 10 Increase in other long-term debt 7 3 7 11 Payments of other long-term debt (38) (46) (79) (55) Settlement of derivative financial instruments — — — (1) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options — 2 — 4 Redemption of common shares — (6) (5) (12) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6) (8) (10) (10) Capital contribution from non-controlling interests — — — 1 Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (3) (4) (7) (8)

(41) (87) (29) (75) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (19) (40) (21) 5 Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents — — (4) 3 Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 117 137 123 89 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 98 97 98 97

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); however, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance, and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.



SALES

For the 3-month

periods ended

June 30, For the 6-month

periods ended

June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 462 475 903 896 Boxboard Europe 270 232 549 478 Specialty Products 193 164 389 323 Intersegment sales (15) (23) (37) (47)

910 848 1,804 1,650 Tissue Papers 377 343 725 648 Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities (12) (11) (24) (20)

1,275 1,180 2,505 2,278





OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

For the 3-month

periods ended

June 30, For the 6-month

periods ended

June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 114 102 225 243 Boxboard Europe 30 30 59 58 Specialty Products 13 9 24 16

157 141 308 317 Tissue Papers 17 7 21 20 Corporate Activities (20) (17) (36) (39) Operating income before depreciation and amortization 154 131 293 298 Depreciation and amortization (72) (58) (139) (113) Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities (35) (23) (74) (46) Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments 1 — 7 1 Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — — 5 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 2 3 4 4 Earnings before income taxes 50 53 91 149





PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month

periods ended

June 30, For the 6-month

periods ended

June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 14 81 36 140 Boxboard Europe 17 5 28 8 Specialty Products 8 11 14 17

39 97 78 165 Tissue Papers 18 19 47 28 Corporate Activities 6 6 14 9 Total acquisitions 63 122 139 202 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (1) (1) (2) (82) Lease acquisitions (18) (63) (33) (66)

44 58 104 54 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of period 32 22 37 28 End of period (24) (14) (24) (14) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 52 66 117 68

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items, as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations, and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on long-term debt refinancing, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. It also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.

Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:



Q2 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 84 19 6 1 (28) 82 Depreciation and amortization 30 11 7 16 8 72 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 114 30 13 17 (20) 154 Specific items:











Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others — — — — 3 3 Restructuring costs — — — 1 — 1 Unrealized gain on financial instruments (1) — — — (1) (2)

(1) — — 1 2 2 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 113 30 13 18 (18) 156 Adjusted operating income (loss) 83 19 6 2 (26) 84





Q1 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 84 18 3 (8) (25) 72 Depreciation and amortization 27 11 8 12 9 67 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 111 29 11 4 (16) 139 Specific items :











Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (10) — — — — (10) Impairment charges 3 — — 1 — 4 Restructuring costs — — 1 4 — 5 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments — — — — (3) (3)

(7) — 1 5 (3) (4) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 104 29 12 9 (19) 135 Adjusted operating income (loss) 77 18 4 (3) (28) 68





Q2 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 82 22 4 (9) (26) 73 Depreciation and amortization 20 8 5 16 9 58 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 102 30 9 7 (17) 131 Specific items:











Unrealized loss on financial instruments 3 — — — — 3

3 — — — — 3 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 105 30 9 7 (17) 134 Adjusted operating income (loss) 85 22 4 (9) (26) 76

Net earnings, as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:









(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Net earnings attributable to Shareholders 31 24 27 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 9 9 10 Provision for income taxes 10 8 16 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (2) (2) (3) Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (1) (6) — Financing expense, interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 35 39 23 Operating income 82 72 73 Specific items:





Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others 3 (10) — Impairment charges — 4 — Restructuring costs 1 5 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) (3) 3

2 (4) 3 Adjusted operating income 84 68 76 Depreciation and amortization 72 67 58 Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization 156 135 134

The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share: