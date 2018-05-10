Cascades Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2018; Strong containerboard fundamentals driving positive outlook for remainder of year

Q1 2018 Highlights

Sales of $1,098 million

(compared to $1,082 million in Q4 2017 (+1%) and $1,006 million in Q1 2017 (+9%))

Operating income of $112 million

(compared to $45 million in Q4 2017 (+149%) and $31 million in Q1 2017 (+261%))

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 1 of $167 million

(compared to $104 million in Q4 2017 (+61%) and $78 million in Q1 2017 (+114%))

Net earnings per common share of $0.65

(compared to net earnings of $0.60 in Q4 2017 and net earnings of $1.70 in Q1 2017)

Operating income of $50 million

(compared to $46 million in Q4 2017 (+9%) and $28 million in Q1 2017 (+79%))

OIBD 1 of $105 million

(compared to $105 million in Q4 2017 (stable) and $75 million in Q1 2017 (+40%))

Net earnings per common share of $0.13

(compared to net earnings of $0.14 in Q4 2017 and net earnings of $0.13 in Q1 2017)

(compared to net earnings of in Q4 2017 and net earnings of in Q1 2017) Net debt2 of $1,534 million as at March 31, 2018 (compared to $1,522 million as at December 31, 2017 ) and net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio2,3 at 3.6x.

1 OIBD = Operating income before depreciation and amortization. 2 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section. 3 Pro-forma basis to include 2017 and 2018 business combinations on a LTM basis.





Mr. Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our consolidated first quarter performance improved both year-over-year and sequentially in terms of sales levels, shipments and operating income. Changes in raw material prices were positive on a consolidated basis both sequentially and year-over-year, while higher transportation costs negatively impacted profitability in our North American operations.

Year-over-year, first quarter results were supported by a strong performance from our European boxboard subsidiary Reno de Medici, driven by strong market conditions, selling price improvement and lower raw material costs. The containerboard packaging division similarly generated stronger results, reflecting the April 2017 consolidation of the Greenpac Mill, strong industry fundamentals and higher average realized selling prices. As disclosed in early March, first quarter production levels in this segment were impacted by unplanned downtime at several mills at the beginning of the year, which resulted in a production shortfall of 15,000 short tons during the period. These production and mechanical issues were resolved before the end of the quarter. Results in the specialty products segment were below last year due to the lower recycled material prices, most notably OCC, which reduced sales in the recovery sub-segment. Finally, the tissue papers division increased shipments by 7% year-over-year within the ongoing context of challenging market conditions and market related downtime taken at the beginning of the year. Results in this segment, however, were impacted by lower average selling prices driven by increased competitiveness in several markets, higher raw material prices, and negative operating margin related to the Oregon converting facility that was started in the second quarter of 2017.

On a sequential basis, consolidated first quarter results reflected improvements in capacity utilization, sales, and operating income. This was largely driven by a strong performance from the European boxboard division and was supported by a slight progress in tissue. Although production levels in containerboard reflected seasonally softer volumes and the downtime as described above, this division generated improvements in operating income and adjusted OIBD, reflecting higher realized average selling prices and lower raw material costs. Conversely, results from the specialty products segment decreased, due primarily to the impact of lower recycled paper pricing on the performance of its recovery activities.

On the strategic front, the construction of our new containerboard converting facility in NJ progressed on time and on budget, with start-up scheduled for the end of May. The containerboard division finalized the sale of the NY converting facility for US$72 million in January, and the acquisition of the 66.67% interest in the Italian boxboard processing company PAC Service S.p.A, was concluded by the European boxboard division at the beginning of the year. At the end of the first quarter, the leverage ratio stood at 3.6x1, unchanged from the end of 2017."

1 Pro-forma basis to include 2017 and 2018 business combinations on a LTM basis.

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information













(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017









Sales 1,098

1,082

1,006

As Reported







Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1 167

104

78



Operating income 112

45

31



Net earnings 61

57

161





per common share $ 0.65

$ 0.60

$ 1.70

Adjusted1







Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 105

105

75



Operating income 50

46

28



Net earnings 12

13

12





per common share $ 0.13

$ 0.14

$ 0.13



Margin (OIBD) 9.6 % 9.7 % 7.5 % 1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.



Segmented Operating Income (loss) as reported













(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017















Packaging Products













Containerboard 121

51

33



Boxboard Europe 19

11

5



Specialty Products 2

9

13















Tissue Papers (2)

(6)

8















Corporate Activities (28)

(20)

(28)

Operating income as reported 112

45

31





Segmented adjusted OIBD1













(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017















Packaging Products













Containerboard 77

74

45



Boxboard Europe 28

19

14



Specialty Products 7

14

18















Tissue Papers 13

12

23















Corporate Activities (20)

(14)

(25)

Adjusted OIBD 105

105

75

1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 (compared to the same period last year)

Sales of $1,098 million increased by $92 million or 9% compared to the same period last year. This was driven by a 22% increase in the containerboard division, reflecting the Greenpac consolidation and higher average realized sales prices during the period, and a 17% sales increase in the European boxboard segment following implemented price increases and the January 2018 acquisition of PAC Service. These benefits were partially offset by lower sales in recovery activities attributable to the significant year-over-year decrease in raw material prices. Sales generated by the tissue segment were essentially unchanged compared to prior year levels, as the beneficial impact of higher volumes was offset by a less favourable product mix and weaker Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate.

First quarter operating income stood at $112 million, a notable improvement from the $31 million generated last year. This increase was largely driven by improvements in the containerboard segment, where results benefited from the consolidation of Greenpac, a higher average selling price and lower raw material costs. First quarter performance similarly reflected a higher contribution from the European boxboard segment, driven by strong industry fundamentals and lower raw material costs. Partially offsetting these benefits was a lower contribution from the specialty products division attributable to the impact of lower raw material prices on the performance of the recovery sub-segment, and a weaker tissue performance reflecting the more challenging marketplace and rising virgin pulp price. Higher amortization and depreciation expense as a result of business combinations and the Scappoose facility start-up also negatively impacted operating income compared to the prior year period. On an adjusted basis1, first quarter operating income stood at $50 million, versus $28 million in the prior year.

The specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our first quarter 2018 operating income and/or net earnings were:

a $4 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (operating income and net earnings).

unrealized loss on financial instruments (operating income and net earnings). a $66 million gain related to the sale of the Maspeth, NY containerboard converting facility (operating income and net earnings).

gain related to the sale of the containerboard converting facility (operating income and net earnings). a $5 million gain on fair-value revaluation of investment related to the European boxboard acquisition of PAC Service (net earnings).

gain on fair-value revaluation of investment related to the European boxboard acquisition of PAC Service (net earnings). a $1 million foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings).

The Corporation generated net earnings of $61 million, or $0.65 per common share in the first quarter of 2018, versus net earnings of $161 million, or $1.70 per common share in the comparable period of 2017. On an adjusted basis1, net earnings were $12 million, or $0.13 per common share, during the first three months of 2018, compared to net earnings of $12 million or $0.13 per common share in the same period of 2017.

1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section.

Near-Term and Strategic Outlook

Discussing the outlook for Cascades, Mr. Plourde commented: "Our near term outlook is positive. The second quarter is seasonally favourable for all of our business segments, and we would expect sales levels to reflect as much. In the case of our containerboard segment, strong industry demand, lower raw material costs, and the gradual implementation of the announced price increases should provide significant support for performance in the coming months. Conversely, we expect profitability levels in our tissue paper division to remain under pressure as a result of the heightened competitive marketplace and rising raw material costs. While external factors remain challenging in this segment, we remain focused on managing inventory, growing sales levels in our targeted markets, incorporating lower cost materials in our production processes when possible, and increasing sales levels in our Oregon tissue converting facility where we continue to make positive and measurable progress. In Europe, underlying industry fundamentals suggest continued strength, raw material prices continue to be favourable, and both order backlog and order intake levels remain healthy. Operationally, we will concentrate on managing raw material costs and countering the trend of increasing transportation costs through optimization of our transport strategies.

Looking to the remainder of 2018, we are focused internally on the optimization of our new business platform, and monetizing the efficiency, productivity and cost-saving initiatives that have been implemented through the centralization of our administrative processes. At the corporate level, attention will be centered on the smooth and successful execution of the company's planned 2018 investment program focused on improving our tissue platform, reinforcing our operational efficiency and productivity with a view to enhancing profitability and maximizing cash flow generation, and maintaining our strategic capital allocation commitment to reduce leverage."

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per common share to be paid on June 6, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2018. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the first quarter of 2018, Cascades purchased 435,580 common shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $14.20.

2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2018 first quarter financial results during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191 (international dial-in 1-647-427-7450). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until June 10, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056, access code 6789174.

Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibres. The Corporation employs 11,000 employees, who work in more than 90 units located in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to serve its clients with innovative products. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents (including $25 million of restricted cash in 2018) 137

89 Accounts receivable 633

608 Current income tax assets 16

18 Inventories 555

523 Current portion of financial assets 10

9 Assets held for sale —

13

1,351

1,260 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 77

78 Property, plant and equipment 2,183

2,104 Intangible assets with finite useful life 209

212 Financial assets 24

23 Other assets 59

73 Deferred income tax assets 153

149 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 542

528

4,598

4,427 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 23

35 Trade and other payables 671

683 Current income tax liabilities 11

6 Current portion of long-term debt 66

59 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 9

7 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 94

101

874

891 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,582

1,517 Provisions for contingencies and charges 34

36 Financial liabilities 36

18 Other liabilities 180

178 Deferred income tax liabilities 207

186

2,913

2,826 Equity attributable to Shareholders



Capital stock 491

492 Contributed surplus 16

16 Retained earnings 1,035

982 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20)

(35)

1,522

1,455 Non-controlling interests 163

146 Total equity 1,685

1,601

4,598

4,427

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS





For the 3-month periods ended March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited) 2018

2017 Sales 1,098

1,006 Cost of sales and expenses



Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $55 million (2017 — $47 million)) 946

880 Selling and administrative expenses 103

96 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (66)

— Impairment charges and restructuring costs —

1 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (1)

1 Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 4

(3)

986

975 Operating income 112

31 Financing expense 22

21 Interest expense on employee future benefits 1

1 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (1)

(8) Fair value revaluation gain on investments (5)

(145) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (1)

(28) Earnings before income taxes 96

190 Provision for income taxes 24

27 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 72

163 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 11

2 Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 61

161 Net earnings per common share



Basic $ 0.65

$ 1.70 Diluted $ 0.63

$ 1.66 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

95,013,041



94,554,104 Weighted average number of diluted common shares

97,801,090



97,237,972

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



For the 3-month periods ended March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018

2017 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 72

163 Other comprehensive income





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments









Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries 40

(6)





Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities (23)

6



Cash flow hedges









Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts (1)

—





Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments 1

(1)



Equity investment —

12



Share of other comprehensive income of associates —

17



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 3

(9)

20

19

Items that are reclassified to retained earnings







Actuarial gain on employee future benefits 1

2



Recovery of income taxes —

(1)

1

1 Other comprehensive income 21

20 Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period 93

183 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 18

2 Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period 75

181

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY





For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 492 16 982 (35) 1,455 146 1,601 New IFRS adoption — — (2) 2 — — — Restated Balance - Beginning of period 492 16 980 (33) 1,455 146 1,601 Comprehensive income















Net earnings — — 61 — 61 11 72

Other comprehensive income — — 1 13 14 7 21

— — 62 13 75 18 93 Dividends — — (4) — (4) — (4) Issuance of common share upon exercise of stock options 2 — — — 2 — 2 Redemption of common shares (3) — (3) — (6) — (6) Capital contribution from a non-controlling interest — — — — — 1 1 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — — — — — (2) (2) Balance - End of period 491 16 1,035 (20) 1,522 163 1,685











For the 3-month period ended March 31, 2017 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 487 16 512 (31) 984 90 1,074 Comprehensive income















Net earnings — — 161 — 161 2 163

Other comprehensive income — — 1 19 20 — 20

— — 162 19 181 2 183 Dividends — — (4) — (4) — (4) Issuance of common share upon exercise of stock options 1 — — — 1 — 1 Balance - End of period 488 16 670 (12) 1,162 92 1,254

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the 3-month periods ended March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018

2017 Operating activities



Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 61

161 Adjustments for:





Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits 23

22

Depreciation and amortization 55

47

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (66)

—

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 4

(4)

Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (1)

(8)

Provision for income taxes 24

27

Fair value revaluation gain on investments (5)

(145)

Share of results of associates and joint ventures (1)

(28)

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 11

2

Net financing expense paid (37)

(38)

Net income taxes received (paid) 3

(5)

Dividends received —

2

Employee future benefits and others (2)

—

69

33 Changes in non-cash working capital components (31)

(39)

38

(6) Investing activities



Investments in associates and joint ventures (2)

(16) Payments for property, plant and equipment (83)

(61) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 81

3 Change in intangible and other assets (4)

(5) Net cash acquired in business combinations 3

—

(5)

(79) Financing activities



Bank loans and advances (13)

(3) Change in revolving credit facilities 36

103 Increase in other long-term debt 8

6 Payments of other long-term debt (9)

(5) Settlement of derivative financial instruments (1)

(7) Issuance of common shares 2

1 Redemption of common shares (6)

— Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2)

— Capital contribution from non-controlling interests 1

— Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (4)

(4)

12

91 Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 45

6 Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 3

— Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 89

62 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 137

68

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); however, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance, and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.



SALES





For the 3-month periods ended March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 Packaging Products





Containerboard 421 346

Boxboard Europe 246 211

Specialty Products 159 173

Intersegment sales (24) (22)

802 708 Tissue Papers 305 306 Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities (9) (8)

1,098 1,006





OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE DEPRECIATION

AND AMORTIZATION





For the 3-month periods ended March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 Packaging Products





Containerboard 141 45

Boxboard Europe 28 13

Specialty Products 7 18

176 76 Tissue Papers 13 23 Corporate (22) (21) Operating income before depreciation and amortization 167 78 Depreciation and amortization (55) (47) Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits (23) (22) Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments 1 8 Fair value revaluation gain on investments 5 145 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 1 28 Earnings before income taxes 96 190





PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT





For the 3-month periods ended March 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2018 2017 Packaging Products





Containerboard 59 6

Boxboard Europe 3 8

Specialty Products 6 3

68 17 Tissue Papers 9 27 Corporate 3 3 Total acquisitions 80 47 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (81) (3) Capital lease acquisitions (3) (3)

(4) 41 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"





Beginning of period 28 25

End of period (22) (8) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 2 58

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items, as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations, and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on long-term debt refinancing, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both management and investors as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. It also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation & amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.

Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligation and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:



Q1 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 121 19 2 (2) (28) 112 Depreciation and amortization 20 9 5 15 6 55 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 141 28 7 13 (22) 167 Specific items:













Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (66) — — — — (66)

Unrealized loss on financial instruments 2 — — — 2 4

(64) — — — 2 (62) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 77 28 7 13 (20) 105 Adjusted operating income (loss) 57 19 2 (2) (26) 50





Q4 2017 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 51 11 9 (6) (20) 45 Depreciation and amortization 22 8 5 18 6 59 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 73 19 14 12 (14) 104 Specific items :













Impairment reversal — — — — (2) (2)

Restructuring costs — — — — 1 1

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 1 — — — 1 2

1 — — — — 1 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 74 19 14 12 (14) 105 Adjusted operating income (loss) 52 11 9 (6) (20) 46





Q1 2017 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 33 5 13 8 (28) 31 Depreciation and amortization 12 8 5 15 7 47 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 45 13 18 23 (21) 78 Specific items:













Restructuring costs — 1 — — — 1

Unrealized gain on financial instruments — — — — (4) (4)

— 1 — — (4) (3) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 45 14 18 23 (25) 75 Adjusted operating income (loss) 33 6 13 8 (32) 28

Net earnings, as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:













(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017











Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the year 61

57

161 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 11

6

2 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 24

(57)

27 Fair value revaluation gain on investments (5)

—

(145) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (1)

(3)

(28) Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (1)

4

(8) Financing expense, interest expense on employee future benefits and loss on repurchase of long-term debt 23

38

22 Operating income 112

45

31 Specific items:









Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (66)

—

—

Impairment reversals —

(2)

—

Restructuring costs —

1

1

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 4

2

(4)

(62)

1

(3) Adjusted operating income 50

46

28 Depreciation and amortization 55

59

47 Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization 105

105

75

The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per common share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per common share:









(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE 1

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017















As per IFRS 61

57

161

$ 0.65

$ 0.60

$ 1.70 Specific items:













Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (66)

—

—

$ (0.51)

—

— Impairment reversals —

(2)

—

—

$ (0.01)

— Restructuring costs —

1

1

—

$ 0.01

$ 0.01 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 4

2

(4)

$ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ (0.03) Loss on repurchase of long-term debt —

14

—

—

$ 0.10

— Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps —

(2)

—

—

$ (0.01)

— Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (1)

4

(8)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.04

$ (0.08) Fair value revaluation gain on investments (5)

—

(145)

$ (0.03)

—

$ (1.33) Share of results of associates and joint ventures —

—

(16)

—

—

$ (0.14) Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1 19

(61)

23

—

$ (0.60)

—

(49)

(44)

(149)

$ (0.52)

$ (0.46)

$ (1.57) Adjusted 12

13

12

$ 0.13

$ 0.14

$ 0.13





1 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per common share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.

The following table reconciles cash flow from (used for) operating activities with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:













(in millions of Canadian dollars) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017 Cash flow from (used for) operating activities 38

95

(6) Changes in non-cash working capital components 31

(18)

39 Depreciation and amortization (55)

(59)

(47) Net income taxes paid (received) (3)

4

5 Net financing expense paid 37

11

38 Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase —

11

— Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others 66

—

— Impairment reversals and restructuring costs —

2

— Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments (4)

(2)

4 Dividend received, employee future benefits and others 2

1

(2) Operating income 112

45

31 Depreciation and amortization 55

59

47 Operating income before depreciation and amortization 167

104

78

The following table reconciles cash flow from (used for) operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:













(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amount per common share or otherwise mentioned) Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017 Cash flow from (used for) operating activities 38

95

(6) Changes in non-cash working capital components 31

(18)

39 Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) 69

77

33 Specific items, net of current income taxes if applicable:











Restructuring costs —

1

1

Premium paid on long-term debt repurchase —

11

— Adjusted cash flow from operating activities 69

89

34 Capital expenditures & other assets1 and capital lease payments, net of disposals of $81 million in Q1 2018 (9)

(63)

(64) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (4)

(4)

(4) Adjusted free cash flow 56

22

(34) Adjusted free cash flow per common share $ 0.59

$ 0.24

$ (0.36) Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

95,013,041



94,744,841



94,554,104

1 Excluding increase in investments

The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):













(in millions of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Long-term debt 1,582

1,517

1,625 Current portion of long-term debt 66

59

36 Bank loans and advances 23

35

24 Total debt 1,671

1,611

1,685 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (including $25 million of restricted cash in 2018) 137

89

68 Net debt 1,534

1,522

1,617 Adjusted OIBD (last twelve months) 423

393

372 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio 3.6

3.9

4.3 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro forma basis1 3.6

—

N/A

1 Pro-forma to include adjusted OIBD of 2017 and 2018 business acquisitions on a last twelve months basis.

