Cascades announces the optimization of its Containerboard operations

News provided by

Cascades Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS) announces an operational realignment and optimization of its Containerboard Packaging platform. The currently idled Trenton (Ontario) corrugated medium mill will not restart operations, while the Belleville (Ontario) and Newtown (Connecticut) converting plants will be permanently closed, in a progressive manner, by May 31, 2024. Following recent strategic investments in the Bear Island mill and its converting network, production from these facilities will be moved to other units with available capacity and more modern equipment.

The annual production capacity of the equipment to be shut down is 175,000 short tons of corrugated medium and 500 million square feet of corrugated packaging. Cascades is committed to maximizing the performance of its assets, and the combination of the current market environment, higher operating costs, aging technology and the need for significant capital investment were the determining factors in the decision to cease operations at the facilities.

The Company will record $61 million of impairment and environmental obligation charges associated with these closures in its fourth quarter 2023 financial results and will incur approximately $35 million of additional restructuring charges in the coming years.

"I would like to assure our customers that we will work with them to ensure a smooth transition," said Charles Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Containerboard Packaging. "I would also like to sincerely thank the Cascaders affected by this announcement. We will stand by them through this process, and we will assist in the relocation of those employees wishing to continue working for Cascades at one of our other locations."

Over the coming weeks, Cascades will work closely with the 310 impacted employees to mitigate, where possible, the effect of this announcement. Employees who cannot or do not wish to relocate to other plants will receive support in their search for other employment.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs 10,000 talents across a network close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Also from this source

Cascades is proud to offer even more sustainable alternatives for hard-to-recycle packaging with a brand new line of produce baskets with flaps

Cascades is proud to offer even more sustainable alternatives for hard-to-recycle packaging with a brand new line of produce baskets with flaps

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is pleased to announce the launch of new produce basket designs for the produce sector. Made ...

Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 22, 2024

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.