Cascades Annual General Meeting and Release of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for May 10, 2018

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 10, 2018, and will hold a conference call at 8:30 am EDT, to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by phone or via the company's website:
Dial-in number:
1-888-231-8191 / 1-647-427-7450 (international)
Replay:
1-855-859-2056 access code: 6789174
(available until June 10, 2018)
Webcast (live and archived):
www.cascades.com, "Investor" section
The Corporation will also be holding its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 10th, 2018 at 11:00 am EDT, at the Alexandra Pier, Cruise Terminal 1, located at 200 de la Commune Street West, in Montréal, Québec. The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Corporation's website, in the "Investor" section, starting at 11:00 am EDT.
Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibres. The Company employs 11,000 employees, who work in more than 90 production units located in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol CAS.
