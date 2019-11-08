Cascades Continues its Solid Performance in the Third Quarter of 2019; Positive outlook in Tissue supported by operational improvements and recent strategic initiatives

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Q3 2019 Highlights

Sales of $1,264 million

(compared with $1,275 million in Q2 2019 (-1%) and $1,175 million in Q3 2018 (+8%))

(compared with in Q2 2019 (-1%) and in Q3 2018 (+8%)) As reported (including specific items)

Operating income of $135 million

(compared with $82 million in Q2 2019 (+65%) and $78 million in Q3 2018 (+73%))

(compared with in Q2 2019 (+65%) and in Q3 2018 (+73%))

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 1 of $208 million

(compared with $154 million in Q2 2019 (+35%) and $139 million in Q3 2018 (+50%))

of (compared with in Q2 2019 (+35%) and in Q3 2018 (+50%))

Net earnings per share of $0.74

(compared with $0.33 in Q2 2019 and $0.38 in Q3 2018)

(compared with in Q2 2019 and in Q3 2018) Adjusted (excluding specific items) 1

Operating income of $88 million

(compared with $84 million in Q2 2019 (+5%) and $76 million in Q3 2018 (+16%))

(compared with in Q2 2019 (+5%) and in Q3 2018 (+16%))

OIBD of $161 million

(compared with $156 million in Q2 2019 (+3%) and $137 million in Q3 2018 (+18%))

(compared with in Q2 2019 (+3%) and in Q3 2018 (+18%))

Net earnings per share of $0.30

(compared with $0.28 in Q2 2019 and $0.40 in Q3 2018)

(compared with in Q2 2019 and in Q3 2018) Completed acquisition of Orchids Paper Products 2 for total cash consideration of US$237 million on September 13, 2019 .

for total cash consideration of on . On October 30, 2019 , announced planned closure of two tissue converting facilities in the U.S. by March 2020 .

, announced planned closure of two tissue converting facilities in the U.S. by . Net debt1 of $2,077 million as at September 30, 2019 (compared with $1,861 million as at June 30, 2019 ) and net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 at 3.7x. This includes the acquisition of Orchids, detailed above, with no related contribution to adjusted OIBD.

1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section. 2 Also referred to as Orchids acquisition.





Mr. Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Cascades delivered solid consolidated third quarter 2019 results, as demonstrated by the 24.9% OIBD margin realized by the Containerboard segment. In addition to our improved execution at the operational level, we benefited from favourable raw material pricing and customary seasonal demand levels across our platforms, notwithstanding some softness in Containerboard and European Boxboard end-pricing. The Tissue segment delivered very encouraging year-over-year and sequential financial improvements, with positive raw material costs and selling price levels providing additional support for the benefits being derived from ongoing growth investments and initiatives in this segment.

We concluded the acquisition of the Orchids activities during the third quarter, and subsequently announced, at the end of October, the closure of two tissue converting facilities in the U.S. by March 2020, as part of our strategic repositioning and optimization efforts in the Tissue segment. In a similar vein, we advanced our capital investments and projects across our operations, and continued to align our Specialty Products platform with the Company's longer-term strategic objectives via the sale of our European industrial packaging operations."

Discussing the outlook for Cascades, Mr. Plourde continued "After nine months, the Company is well positioned to generate solid annual adjusted OIBD in 2019, with results after the first three quarters 15% above full year 2017 performance and already equal to 92% of full year 2018 adjusted OIBD performance. On a consolidated basis we expect fourth quarter results to improve year-over-year, with operational enhancements in tissue and favourable raw material pricing mitigating the usual seasonal trends across our business platforms. On a segmented basis, near-term results in Containerboard are expected to decrease sequentially and be stable year-over-year reflecting a combination of usual seasonality and market dynamics. Tissue results are expected to show important year-over-year improvements in the fourth quarter, while sequential performance will be down reflecting the usual seasonal trends. European Boxboard performance is expected to slightly decrease sequentially but improve year-over-year as a result of lower raw material costs and a modest recovery in volume. Lastly, we anticipate stable results in Specialty Products year-over-year and a slight decrease sequentially, as the impact of lower recycled fibre prices on recovery operations and seasonality in packaging are expected to be offset by stable selling prices and beneficial raw material costs in packaging."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information



(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited) Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018









Sales 1,264

1,275

1,175

As reported





Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1 208

154

139

Operating income 135

82

78

Net earnings 70

31

36

per share $ 0.74

$ 0.33

$ 0.38

Adjusted1





Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) 161

156

137

Operating income 88

84

76

Net earnings 28

26

38

per share $ 0.30

$ 0.28

$ 0.40

Margin (OIBD) 12.7 % 12.2 % 11.7 % 1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.

Segmented OIBD as reported



(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018







Packaging Products





Containerboard 120

114

116 Boxboard Europe 25

30

19 Specialty Products 12

13

15







Tissue Papers 76

17

5







Corporate Activities (25)

(20)

(16) OIBD as reported 208

154

139

Segmented adjusted OIBD1



(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2018







Packaging Products





Containerboard 118

113

117 Boxboard Europe 25

30

19 Specialty Products 14

13

14







Tissue Papers 24

18

5







Corporate Activities (20)

(18)

(18) Adjusted OIBD 161

156

137 1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 (compared to the same period last year)

Sales of $1,264 million increased by $89 million, or 8%, compared with the same period last year, attaining a record level for the third quarter. Specifically, Tissue sales increased by $23 million, or 6%, reflecting a higher average selling price, the addition of Orchids Paper assets as of mid-September and a more favourable exchange rate. These benefits were partially offset by slightly lower volume following the previously announced closure of two paper machines in Ontario. European Boxboard sales increased by $46 million, or 22%, compared with the previous year, largely driven by the business acquisition in Spain at the end of 2018. Year-over-year results similarly benefited from slightly higher comparable volume, while less favourable selling price and mix and Canadian dollar - euro exchange rate negatively impacted results in the current period. The Specialty Products segment generated a 7% or $12 million sales improvement year-over-year, reflecting 2018 acquisitions and a slight improvement in pricing and sales mix. Combined, these benefits more than offset lower results from the Recovery & Recycling sub-segment due to price erosion of recycled material. Lastly, sales in the Containerboard Packaging group increased by $1 million year-over-year, as improved volume and more favourable exchange rate were largely offset by less favourable average selling price and sales mix year-over-year.

The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $208 million in the third quarter of 2019. This compares with the $139 million generated in the same period last year. This increase reflects a $52 million gain in the Tissue segment related to the acquisition of Orchids Paper assets, more favourable raw material prices across all four businesses, slightly higher volumes in all segments with the exception of Tissue, and business acquisitions completed in the last twelve months. More favourable selling prices and sales mix in Tissue also contributed to the year-over-year improvement, the benefits of which were partially offset by adverse average selling price trends in Containerboard and European Boxboard during the period. Operating results for 2019 also include the beneficial impact of IFRS 16 accounting for leases, which increased third quarter 2019 OIBD by approximately $7 million. On an adjusted basis1, third quarter 2019 OIBD stood at $161 million, versus $137 million in the previous year.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our third quarter 2019 OIBD and/or net earnings were:

$52 million gain in Tissue Papers related to the acquisition of Orchids (OIBD and net earnings)

gain in Tissue Papers related to the acquisition of Orchids (OIBD and net earnings) $4 million charge in Corporate Activities associated with transaction fees paid for the Orchids' asset acquisition (OIBD and net earnings)

charge in Corporate Activities associated with transaction fees paid for the Orchids' asset acquisition (OIBD and net earnings) $2 million gain in Containerboard Packaging related to the sale of a building and land (OIBD and net earnings)

gain in Containerboard Packaging related to the sale of a building and land (OIBD and net earnings) $2 million loss following the conclusion of the sale of the Specialty Products operations in France and the closure of a facility in the second quarter (OIBD and net earnings)

loss following the conclusion of the sale of the Specialty Products operations in and the closure of a facility in the second quarter (OIBD and net earnings) $7 million unrealized loss on the fair value revaluation of an option granted in the Bear Island project (net earnings)

For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation posted net earnings of $70 million, or $0.74 per share, compared with net earnings of $36 million, or $0.38 per share, for the same period in 2018. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $28 million in the third quarter of 2019, or $0.30 per share, compared with net earnings of $38 million, or $0.40 per share, for the same period in 2018.

1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on December 5, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2019. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the third quarter of 2019, Cascades purchased 203,000 shares for cancellation at a weighted average price of $11.46.

2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2019 third quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191 (international dial-in 1-647-427-7450). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until December 8, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056, access code 6979777.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 11,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 138 123 Accounts receivable 714 635 Current income tax assets 32 29 Inventories 578 606 Current portion of financial assets 12 10

1,474 1,403 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 82 81 Property, plant and equipment 2,879 2,505 Intangible assets with finite useful life 184 204 Financial assets 18 20 Other assets 40 42 Deferred income tax assets 145 134 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 547 556

5,369 4,945 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 14 16 Trade and other payables 788 781 Current income tax liabilities 26 23 Current portion of long-term debt 87 55 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 6 6 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 114 101

1,035 982 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 2,114 1,821 Provisions for contingencies and charges 44 42 Financial liabilities 7 14 Other liabilities 197 202 Deferred income tax liabilities 220 200

3,617 3,261 Equity



Capital stock 490 490 Contributed surplus 15 16 Retained earnings 1,085 997 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12) 2 Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,578 1,505 Non-controlling interests 174 179 Total equity 1,752 1,684

5,369 4,945

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS



For the 3-month periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales 1,264 1,175 3,769 3,453 Cost of sales and expenses







Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $73 million for 3-month period (2018 — $61 million) and $212 million for 9-month period (2018 — $174 million)) 1,071 1,004 3,210 2,953 Selling and administrative expenses 105 96 320 301 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (49) — (56) (66) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 1 — 11 — Foreign exchange gain — (1) (1) (2) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 (2) (4) 4

1,129 1,097 3,480 3,190 Operating income 135 78 289 263 Financing expense 24 21 74 60 Interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 24 3 48 10 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments — (3) (7) (4) Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — — (5) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (2) (3) (6) (7) Earnings before income taxes 89 60 180 209 Provision for income taxes 12 17 30 57 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 77 43 150 152 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 7 7 25 28 Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 70 36 125 124 Net earnings per common share







Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.38 $ 1.33 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.37 $ 1.31 $ 1.27 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 93,860,367 94,469,465 93,886,909 94,704,999 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 95,519,226 96,780,412 95,437,252 97,194,029

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







For the 3-month periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period 77 43 150 152 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries 1 (26) (57) 24 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities (3) 15 32 (15) Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts — — 1 (1) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps — — (1) 1 Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments 1 2 (1) 5 Recovery of (provision for) income taxes — (2) — 1

(1) (11) (26) 15 Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits 2 8 (13) 13 Recovery (provision) of income taxes — (2) 3 (3)

2 6 (10) 10 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1 (5) (36) 25 Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period 78 38 114 177 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 4 3 13 28 Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period 74 35 101 149

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY





For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 490 16 1,000 2 1,508 180 1,688 Business combination — — (3) — (3) (4) (7) Adjusted Balance - Beginning of period 490 16 997 2 1,505 176 1,681 New IFRS adoption — — (9) — (9) — (9) Adjusted balance - Beginning of period 490 16 988 2 1,496 176 1,672 Comprehensive income













Net earnings — — 125 — 125 25 150 Other comprehensive loss — — (10) (14) (24) (12) (36)

— — 115 (14) 101 13 114 Dividends — — (15) — (15) (14) (29) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 5 (1) — — 4 — 4 Redemption of common shares (5) — (3) — (8) — (8) Disposal of a subsidiary — — — — — (1) (1) Balance - End of period 490 15 1,085 (12) 1,578 174 1,752

































For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 492 16 982 (35) 1,455 146 1,601 New IFRS adoption — — (2) 2 — — — Adjusted Balance - Beginning of period 492 16 980 (33) 1,455 146 1,601 Comprehensive income













Net earnings — — 124 — 124 28 152 Other comprehensive income — — 10 15 25 — 25

— — 134 15 149 28 177 Dividends — — (11) — (11) (12) (23) Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 5 (1) — — 4 — 4 Redemption of common shares (7) — (12) — (19) — (19) Capital contribution from a non-controlling interest — — — — — 1 1 Balance - End of period 490 16 1,091 (18) 1,579 163 1,742

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







For the 3-month periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities







Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period 70 36 125 124 Adjustments for:







Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 48 24 122 70 Depreciation and amortization 73 61 212 174 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (53) — (59) (66) Impairment charges and restructuring costs 1 — 6 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 (2) (4) 5 Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments — (3) (7) (4) Provision for income taxes 12 17 30 57 Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — — (5) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (2) (3) (6) (7) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 7 7 25 28 Net financing expense paid (42) (39) (101) (94) Net income taxes paid (12) (6) (14) (4) Dividends received 1 3 3 4 Employee future benefits and others — (3) (22) (10)

104 92 310 272 Changes in non-cash working capital components 53 42 (13) 16

157 134 297 288 Investing activities







Investments in associates and joint ventures — — 1 (2) Payments for property, plant and equipment (66) (124) (185) (274) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 19 — 21 82 Change in intangible and other assets (1) (4) (3) (11) Net cash acquired (paid) in business combinations (300) — (314) 3 Proceeds on disposals of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed 9 — 9 —

(339) (128) (471) (202) Financing activities







Bank loans and advances (2) (1) (2) (16) Change in credit facilities 252 5 317 15 Increase in other long-term debt — 54 7 65 Payments of other long-term debt (15) (7) (94) (62) Settlement of derivative financial instruments — — — (1) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 4 — 4 4 Redemption of common shares (3) (7) (8) (19) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4) (2) (14) (12) Capital contribution from non-controlling interests — — — 1 Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (8) (3) (15) (11)

224 39 195 (36) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 42 45 21 50 Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (2) (3) (6) — Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 98 97 123 89 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 138 139 138 139

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS); however, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance, and is therefore the CODM.

The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.



SALES

For the 3-month

periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month

periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 473 472 1,376 1,368 Boxboard Europe 256 210 805 688 Specialty Products 176 164 565 487 Intersegment sales (16) (21) (53) (68)

889 825 2,693 2,475 Tissue Papers 387 364 1,112 1,012 Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities (12) (14) (36) (34)

1,264 1,175 3,769 3,453





OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

For the 3-month

periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month

periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 120 116 345 359 Boxboard Europe 25 19 84 77 Specialty Products 12 15 36 31

157 150 465 467 Tissue Papers 76 5 97 25 Corporate Activities (25) (16) (61) (55) Operating income before depreciation and amortization 208 139 501 437 Depreciation and amortization (73) (61) (212) (174) Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities (48) (24) (122) (70) Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments — 3 7 4 Fair value revaluation gain on investments — — — 5 Share of results of associates and joint ventures 2 3 6 7 Earnings before income taxes 89 60 180 209











PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month

periods ended

September 30, For the 9-month

periods ended

September 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Packaging Products







Containerboard 19 76 55 216 Boxboard Europe 13 15 41 23 Specialty Products 12 8 26 25

44 99 122 264 Tissue Papers 27 29 74 57 Corporate Activities 11 4 25 13 Total acquisitions 82 132 221 334 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (19) — (21) (82) Right-of-use assets and included in other debts and liabilities (9) (2) (42) (68)

54 130 158 184 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of period 24 14 37 28 End of period (31) (20) (31) (20) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 47 124 164 192

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items, as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations, and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on long-term debt refinancing, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. It also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.

Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.

Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.

Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:



Q3 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard

Europe Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate

Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 91 14 4 61 (35) 135 Depreciation and amortization 29 11 8 15 10 73 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 120 25 12 76 (25) 208 Specific items:











Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (2) — 1 (52) 4 (49) Impairment charges — — 1 — — 1 Unrealized loss on financial instruments — — — — 1 1

(2) — 2 (52) 5 (47) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 118 25 14 24 (20) 161 Adjusted operating income (loss) 89 14 6 9 (30) 88















Q2 2019 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard

Europe Specialty

Products Tissue

Papers Corporate

Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 84 19 6 1 (28) 82 Depreciation and amortization 30 11 7 16 8 72 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 114 30 13 17 (20) 154 Specific items :











Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others — — — — 3 3 Restructuring costs — — — 1 — 1 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (1) — — — (1) (2)

(1) — — 1 2 2 Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 113 30 13 18 (18) 156 Adjusted operating income (loss) 83 19 6 2 (26) 84





Q3 2018 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Boxboard Europe Specialty Products Tissue

Papers Corporate

Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 94 10 9 (11) (24) 78 Depreciation and amortization 22 9 6 16 8 61 Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 116 19 15 5 (16) 139 Specific items:











Restructuring costs (gain) 1 — (1) — — — Unrealized gain on financial instruments — — — — (2) (2)

1 — (1) — (2) (2) Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization 117 19 14 5 (18) 137 Adjusted operating income (loss) 95 10 8 (11) (26) 76

Net earnings, as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:









(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018







Net earnings attributable to Shareholders 70 31 36 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 7 9 7 Provision for income taxes 12 10 17 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (2) (2) (3) Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments — (1) (3) Financing expense, interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities 48 35 24 Operating income 135 82 78 Specific items:





Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (49) 3 — Impairment charges 1 — — Restructuring costs — 1 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 (2) (2)

(47) 2 (2) Adjusted operating income 88 84 76 Depreciation and amortization 73 72 61 Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization 161 156 137

The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:









(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS

NET EARNINGS PER SHARE 1

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018















As per IFRS 70 31 36

$ 0.74 $ 0.33 $ 0.38 Specific items:













Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others (49) 3 —

$ (0.53) $ 0.03 — Impairment charges 1 — —

$ 0.01 — — Restructuring costs — 1 —

— $ 0.01 — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 (2) (2)

$ 0.01 $ (0.02) $ (0.02) Unrealized loss (gain) on interest rate swaps and option fair value 7 (6) —

$ 0.07 $ (0.06) — Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments — (1) (3)

— $ (0.01) $ (0.02) Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest1 (2) — 7

— — $ 0.06

(42) (5) 2

$ (0.44) $ (0.05) $ 0.02 Adjusted 28 26 38

$ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.40





1 Specific amounts per share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:









(in millions of Canadian dollars) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Cash flow from operating activities 157 88 134 Changes in non-cash working capital components (53) 36 (42) Depreciation and amortization (73) (72) (61) Net income taxes paid 12 2 6 Net financing expense paid 42 16 39 Gain (loss) on acquisitions, disposals and others 53 (3) — Impairment charges and restructuring costs (1) — — Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments (1) 2 2 Dividend received, employee future benefits and others (1) 13 — Operating income 135 82 78 Depreciation and amortization 73 72 61 Operating income before depreciation and amortization 208 154 139

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per share basis:









(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amount per common share or otherwise mentioned) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 Cash flow from operating activities 157 88 134 Changes in non-cash working capital components (53) 36 (42) Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) 104 124 92 Specific items, net of current income taxes if applicable: 4 1 — Adjusted cash flow from operating activities 108 125 92 Capital expenditures & other assets1 and right-of-use assets payments, net of disposals (58) (64) (129) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests (12) (9) (5) Adjusted free cash flow 38 52 (42) Adjusted free cash flow per share $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ (0.44) Weighted average basic number of shares outstanding 93,860,367 93,636,771 94,469,465 1 Excluding increase in investments

The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):









(in millions of Canadian dollars) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Long-term debt 2,114 1,866 1,648 Current portion of long-term debt 87 77 44 Bank loans and advances 14 16 20 Total debt 2,215 1,959 1,712 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 138 98 139 Net debt 2,077 1,861 1,573 Adjusted OIBD (last twelve months) 565 541 481 Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio 3.7 3.4 3.3

