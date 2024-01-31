Cascades is proud to offer even more sustainable alternatives for hard-to-recycle packaging with a brand new line of produce baskets with flaps

News provided by

Cascades Inc.

31 Jan, 2024, 09:40 ET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades is pleased to announce the launch of new produce basket designs for the produce sector. Made from up to 100% recycled fibres, these new produce baskets with flaps offer produce growers a sustainable alternative to replace more hard-to-recycle packaging.

Continue Reading
Cascades is proud to offer even more sustainable alternatives for hard-to-recycle packaging with a brand new line of produce baskets with flaps (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)
Cascades is proud to offer even more sustainable alternatives for hard-to-recycle packaging with a brand new line of produce baskets with flaps (CNW Group/Cascades Inc.)

Designed according to recognized eco-design principles, these products are in keeping with a circular economy approach. By using recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard in its design, Cascades is supporting its customers by reducing their environmental impact while meeting consumer demand for increasingly environmentally friendly packaging.

Innovative packaging design prevents consumers from handling products and helps keep fruits and vegetables intact throughout the logistic chain. They include a closure system that prevents products from falling, without compromising visibility inside the packaging.

"These new corrugated basket formats for fresh fruit and vegetables enhance our innovative product offering for the produce sector, while allowing us to continue to meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility," said Charles Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cascades Containerboard Packaging

Available in two different models and four different sizes, from the new ½ dry quart snack size to the 1 L size, these baskets can be used to market a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, from berries to tomatoes and tree grown fruit. The basket's multiple customization options offer a competitive advantage and will make produce brands stand out on the shelf with high-quality flexographic, lithographic and digital printing options.

For more information about the product, visit cascades.com.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs 10,000 talents across a network close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Also from this source

Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 22, 2024

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before...

Cascades continues to rank among the top 100 most sustainable companies in the world and is first in its industry

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of environmentally friendly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.